KCR tries to suppress BJP cadres: Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was trying to suppress the BJP cadres in Telangana state, but it would not be possible forever. Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders were attacking the BJP activists to terrorise them, he alleged. Chandrashekar Rao was frustrated and was not realising what he was saying, Sanjay said. “I thought he would apologise for the comments made on rewriting the Constitution; but he is hellbent on implementing the ‘Kalvakuntla Constitution’ and is even forcing people to follow it, '' he said.

Speaking to reporters here at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan on Saturday, he condemned the arrests of activists days before the Chief Minister’s public meeting in Jangaon. “The attacks are being made in the presence of the police. Unmindful of these attacks, when the activists shout ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans, Chandrashekar Rao gets threatened,” Sanjay added.

“If the Chief Minister is holding a public meeting, he should speak of the government's welfare schemes. But Chandrashekar Rao’s intention is to target BJP in his public meetings,” he said. Sanjay Kumar said Chandrashekar Rao knew that his illegal rule was under scrutiny and thus was plotting to raise the Telangana sentiment. “The fear is clearly visible on his face,” he added. Chandrashekar Rao was not only pushing the state into debt, but also troubling the public with irregularities in paying salaries and pensions, he said.

When the Centre reduced the prices of petrol and 22 states reduced the cess, Chandrashekar Rao had openly charged 40 paise per litre, even though Telangana was a surplus state, Sanjay noted. “Even after knowing the public’s verdict in MLC elections and by-elections in Dubbaka and Huzurabad, he doesn’t understand it,” he said.

“BJP is a party that has sacrificed to uphold its ideology and the country. Even as there is threat to life from Naxalites, the activists of BJP will fight for the country till their last breath,” Sanjay said.