Nation Politics 13 Feb 2022 Amid reports of rift ...
Nation, Politics

Amid reports of rift in TMC, Mamata abolishes senior party posts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Feb 13, 2022, 8:50 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2022, 9:44 am IST
She constituted a TMC national working committee of 20 members which is led by her and would run the party from now
Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
 Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Kolkata: Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday abolished all senior level executive posts in her party at an emergency meeting to remove a division between old and new guards over the call of "One Person, One Post" given by her MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee and a rift with election strategist Prashant Kishor and his consultancy firm- Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

She constituted a TMC national working committee of 20 members which is led by her and would run the party from now. This is the first time the TMC witnessed such a major revamp in its history. Through the abolition of posts which cost her young nephew the powerful designation of TMC national general secretary, Ms Banerjee sent a message to the warring factions that she, as the chairperson, has the last word in the party and all have to work under her command, according to sources.

 

The TMC national working panel list has the names of the West Bengal chief minister's main advisor Amit Mitra, nine state ministers-- Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Jyotipriyo Mullick, Moloy Ghatak, Chandrima Bhattacharjee, Bulu Chik Barik, Asima Patra and Sovandeb Chatterjee--, two Rajya Sabha MPs-- Subrata Bakshi and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, three Lok Sabha MPs-- Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Abhishek, Anubrata Mandal, Rajesh Tripathi, Goutam Deb and Yashwant Sinha.

Announcing the list Mr Chatterjee, who was the secretary general of the TMC, said, "These names will be sent to the Election Commission as and when Ms Banerjee allots designations to them. None of them hold any post now." Interestingly, three-time Dum Dum MP Sougata Roy and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, who are known to be followers of Abhishek, have been kept out of the apex body.

 

Sources revealed that Ms Banerjee also held a separate meeting with Abhishek on the I-PAC, which has a contract period till 2026 with the TMC, after chairing her party's reorganisation at her Kalighat residence in presence of the leaders.

Mocking the rejig in the TMC, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh however claimed, "I do not know their purpose of setting up a new party formation. But it is clear that there is an attempt to take control of the party power in the state by sending other senior leaders to a national body."

 

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Chaudhuri alleged, "Mr Kishor painted a dream to the TMC chief and her nephew of opening their party's branches in other states. But their party has suffered a jolt in Tripura and will get another blow in Goa. So Ms Banerjee is trying now to take control of her party."

...
Tags: chief minister mamata banerjee, trinamul congress
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Horoscope 13 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Crowd of BJP supporters during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's election campaign rally, in Bhojipura, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

EC eases election campaign time limit, allows padyatras

Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributes pamphlets during his door-to-door campaign for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in Haridwar. (PTI Photo)

If voted to power, BJP to form panel on Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Dhami

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR ups attack on PM Modi over hijab row

Joel Reifman, the United States of America’s Consul-General at Hyderabad. (DC Image)

Telangana has bright prospects for investment: US consul Reifman



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR ups attack on PM Modi over hijab row

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Amit Shah requests Owaisi to accept Z category security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Sanjay Raut claims some people asked him to help in toppling Maharashtra Govt

Sanjay Raut (PTI file photo)

Nitin Gadkari to release BJP's manifesto for Goa Assembly polls today

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (ANI)

Amit Shah lends focus to 'Hindu exodus'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with a resident during his door-to-door campaign ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->