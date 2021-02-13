Nation Politics 13 Feb 2021 YSRC Kakinada corpor ...
YSRC Kakinada corporator Kampara Ramesh killed brutally

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 13, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2021, 12:37 am IST
Gurajana Chinna ran the corporator over with his car multiple time in drunken rage at a car washing centre in Valasapakala village
Kampara Ramesh, the 9th division corporator of Kakinada Municipal Corporation, who was murdered on Friday.
KAKINADA: Kampara Ramesh, corporator of ninth division in Kakinada Municipal Corporation, was brutally killed, allegedly by his friend Gurajana Chinna. It is stated Chinna ran the corporator over with his car multiple time in drunken rage at a car washing centre in Valasapakala village of Kakinada Rural Mandal.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. on Friday. The killing of Ramesh has sent shock waves in political circles of Kakinada city. Agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu, Kakinada city MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy and Kakinada mayor S. Pavani are among those who have expressed their condolences over the death of Ramesh.

 

Sarpavaram circle inspector Nunna Raju said Kampara Ramesh came to the car wash centre last night and started drinking there along with his friends. The matter of Gurajana Chinna came up at the time. Following this, Ramesh phone Chinna, who reached the car wash centre along with his brother Kumar. The duo too started drinking with Ramesh and his friends.

While they were heavily drunk, Ramesh found that his car keys were missing. He then asked everybody at the place not to move until his car keys are found. This led to an altercation between Chinna and Ramesh. Following this, the inspector said, Chinna started his car and hit Ramesh repeatedly before running him over.

 

Chinna then fled from the spot while other friends rushed Ramesh to a private hospital at Sarpavaram, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Soon after receiving information, Kakinada DSP V. Bhima Rao rushed to the spot with Kakinada rural and city inspectors. Sarpavaram police have registered a case. Security has been beefed up to check any untoward incidents in the city.

The DSP said Clues and technical teams are gathering evidence and collecting CCTV footage.

According to sources, Kampara Ramesh was once the city Congress president and later became a close associate of YSRC leaders and ministers. He had also been the floor leader of Congress in Kakinada Municipal Corporation. Ramesh was involved in land settlements and reportedly settled a land dispute involving Chinna.

 

The corporator’s death is the third murder in Kakinada during the past two decades. Previously, Lorry Transport Owners Association president Abbu Chowdary and Vegulla Siva Babu, a leader of Truck Operators’ Union, had been murdered.

...
