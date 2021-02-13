Nation Politics 13 Feb 2021 Telangana's une ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana's unemployed allowance seekers may have to wait till ’22-23

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 13, 2021, 1:19 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2021, 1:19 am IST
Another issue bothering officials is lack of clarity on who should be considered as 'unemployed'
If unemployed youth are estimated at 10 lakh, the government will have to earmark Rs 3,600 crore per year to cover all of them (Representational image)
 If unemployed youth are estimated at 10 lakh, the government will have to earmark Rs 3,600 crore per year to cover all of them (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Unemployed youth in Telangana will have to wait a bit longer to start receiving an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 per month from the state government.

With the election code coming into force from February 11, thanks to the Election Commission issuing schedule for MLC elections for two graduates’ constituencies, the chances of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao making an announcement on this scheme is ruled out until March 22, when election code will end.

 

Meanwhile, the finance department has initiated a process to draft a State Budget for 2021-22, in which it has proposed to allot a token amount of Rs 1,000 crore for “unemployment allowance.”

Official sources in the finance department said that since the Chief Minister cannot make any announcement on extending unemployment allowance due to election code, it will be mentioned in the budget.

IT minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao had on January 28 announced that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will make an announcement on extending unemployment allowance in a day or two.

 

However, the sanctioning of only Rs 1,000 crore shows that the government may not be able to implement the scheme, which remains a key poll promise of TRS during 2018 Assembly polls which has not yet been fulfilled, in the fiscal 2021-22. It could not be implemented even in the first two years of the new government assuming office due to fund crunch.

In the vote on account for 2019-20 tabled by the Chief Minister in February 2019, the government allotted Rs 11,810 crore towards unemployment allowance. However, the scheme could not be formulated. The Coronavirus pandemic further compounded the financial woes of the state government.

 

In this backdrop, the government wants to allot a token amount of Rs 1,000 crore for the scheme in the upcoming budget but give the allowance to unemployed only in FY 2022-23.

Another issue bothering officials is lack of clarity on who should be considered as “unemployed”. Therefore, there is no clarity on the number of unemployed in the state.

Chief Minister Rao is likely to appoint a panel of senior IAS officials to formulate the scheme and its guidelines by 2022-23.

Nearly 10 lakh candidates have registered with employment exchanges of the state government. Over 20 lakh candidates have registered with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for government jobs.

 

Even if unemployed youth are estimated at 10 lakh, the government will have to earmark Rs 3,600 crore per year to cover all of them. Some sections of the unemployed are already demanding that the scheme be implemented with retrospective effect from December 2018.

There is already an ongoing war of words going on between the government and opposition over the former’s claim on jobs provided during the last six years.

Rama Rao as IT and industries minister claimed that 1.31 lakh people were recruited since 2014, including 36,000 youth recruited through the TSPSC. He further claimed that 14.50 lakh job opportunities were provided to youth through 14,000 companies, given permissions under TSiPASS, the flagship industrial policy, under which, new industries are given all permissions within 14 days of an online application.

 

...
Tags: unemployment allowance, unemployment allowance in telangana, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, unemployed youth in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sajjala said about 90 per cent of the YSRC-supported candidates will win the panchayat elections in the next phases. — ysrcongress.com

Chandrababu Naidu is misinterpreting results of panchayat elections: Sajjala

Government plans to approach High Court to and urge it to vacate status quo on the crucial three capitals Bill. — DC Image

Jagan to focus on propelling growth by attracting investments

Government is taking steps for creating infrastructure facilities, developing marketing facilities, taking steps for giving proper prices for agricultural products. — DC file photo

Kakinada deep water port begins exporting rice

Tanks pull back from the banks of Pangong Tso lake region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)

India did not concede any territory to China in disengagement pact



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

JD(S) will not contest upcoming by-polls in Karnataka: H D Deve Gowda

H D Deve Gowda

Singhu border: Farmers improve facilities, infrastructure to prepare for protest

Measures being taken by the agitating farmers at the Singhu border to prepare for a long haul as a resolution (Picture used for representational purposes only, Image source: PTI)

Budget for growth: Finance Minister

Finance Minister states Union Budget 2021 was an attempt to provide a strong stimulus to deal with the current situation (PTI/Arun Sharma)

Ten Nepalese nationals held for obtaining Aadhaar

The crime branch traced and arrested 10 Nepalese nationals who had obtained Aadhaar cards (Picture used for representational purposes only)

J&K HC refuses to entertain plea seeking reenactment of cow slaughter ban law

The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham