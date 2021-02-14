‘Enmity’ with GHMC new Mayor leads to transfer of Shaikpet MRO

On January 20, the MRO had lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police alleging that Vijayalakshmi, then a corporator, had abused him. (Image source: Twitter@RaoKavitha)

Hyderabad: In a surprise move, Shaikpet mandal revenue officer N. Srinivas Reddy was transferred on administrative grounds and asked to report immediately to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA).

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked Hyderabad collector Sweta Mohanty to take action and report compliance immediately. The transfer took place within 72 hours of Gadwal R. Vijayalaxmi being sworn in as Mayor. Vijayalaxmi and the MRO had got into a confrontation over delay in issuing caste and income certificates.

Srinivas Reddy had on January 20 lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police alleging that Vijayalakshmi, then a corporator, had abused him and prevented him from performing his duties. He alleged that over a previous enmity, Vijayalakshmi along with her supporters had barged into his office at Shaikpet and abused him, even as he was getting ready to go to the High Court for a hearing in a case.

Responding to his case, Vijayalakshmi lodged a counter complaint alleging that the MRO had abused and assaulted them.

Asked about his transfer, Srinivas Reddy told Deccan Chronicle that he was in Visakhapatnam participating in the rescue operation following the accident involving tourists from Hyderabad, and the transfer was too small an issue right now.

“I did not hold a grudge against anybody and it’s okay that I have been transferred. Right now, I am participating in the rescue operations and do not have the time to think about it,” he added.