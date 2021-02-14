 LIVE !  :  The doctors work in the intensive care unit in the pulmonary departments. — AFP Two PG doctors contract virus after taking 1st dose
 
Nation Politics 13 Feb 2021 ‘Enmity’ ...
Nation, Politics

‘Enmity’ with GHMC new Mayor leads to transfer of Shaikpet MRO

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 14, 2021, 1:31 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2021, 1:31 am IST
In the recent past, Vijayalaxmi and the MRO had got into a confrontation over delay in issuing caste and income certificates
On January 20, the MRO had lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police alleging that Vijayalakshmi, then a corporator, had abused him. (Image source: Twitter@RaoKavitha)
 On January 20, the MRO had lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police alleging that Vijayalakshmi, then a corporator, had abused him. (Image source: Twitter@RaoKavitha)

Hyderabad: In a surprise move, Shaikpet mandal revenue officer N. Srinivas Reddy was transferred on administrative grounds and asked to report immediately to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA).

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked Hyderabad collector Sweta Mohanty to take action and report compliance immediately. The transfer took place within 72 hours of Gadwal R. Vijayalaxmi being sworn in as Mayor. Vijayalaxmi and the MRO had got into a confrontation over delay in issuing caste and income certificates.

 

Srinivas Reddy had on January 20 lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police alleging that Vijayalakshmi, then a corporator, had abused him and prevented him from performing his duties. He alleged that over a previous enmity, Vijayalakshmi along with her supporters had barged into his office at Shaikpet and abused him, even as he was getting ready to go to the High Court for a hearing in a case.

Responding to his case, Vijayalakshmi lodged a counter complaint alleging that the MRO had abused and assaulted them.

Asked about his transfer, Srinivas Reddy told Deccan Chronicle that he was in Visakhapatnam participating in the rescue operation following the accident involving tourists from Hyderabad, and the transfer was too small an issue right now.

 

“I did not hold a grudge against anybody and it’s okay that I have been transferred. Right now, I am participating in the rescue operations and do not have the time to think about it,” he added.

...
Tags: gadwal vijayalakshmi, ghmc new mayor, shaikpet mro transferred, enmity between ghmc new mayor shaikpet mro, shaikpet mro taking part in rescue operation at vizag
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Devasthanams will soon select a Muhurat and conduct weddings under the Sri Kalyanamastu programme, wherein TTD will provide free mangala sutras and pattu vastrams to bride and groom. (Photo: TTD)

Nationwide Sri Kalyanamastu weddings soon, says TTD chairman

The SEC said 11,732 ward members were elected unanimously, out of 31,516 positions notified to go for polls in 160 mandals (DC Image)

579 sarpanches elected unanimously for AP's phase-3 gram panchayat polls

Telangana state consumes 5.08 lakh metric tonnes of onions every year or 42,400 metric tonnes per month. Of this, the state grows less than 2.5 lakh metric tonnes, that too in the Kharif season. (Photo:PTI)

Onions to become expensive in Telangana

Experts say that the storage in these reservoirs, among others, is receding at a far faster rate than anticipated, resulting in dire consequences in the future (DC Image)

Dams in southern India dying a slow death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmers would have died even while staying back home: Haryana minister

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal (Facebook/Jai Prakash Dalal)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Rajib Banerjee, 4 other TMC leaders join BJP ahead of assembly polls

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they join BJP. (PTI/Twitter)

Modi to launch 3 big ticket plans in West Bengal

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic Dewaxing Unit, at the Haldia Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation, built at Rs 1019 crores to help augment the lubricant production. (Photo:PTI)

Haryana Home Minister Vij directs officers to prepare draft of anti-conversion law

The announcement on religious conversion had come days after the Uttar Pradesh government cleared a draft ordinance against conversion through force or fraudulent means (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham