Do not test our patience, will teach a fitting lesson at appropriate time: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Feb 13, 2021, 12:27 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2021, 12:42 am IST
'We will not sit quiet if BJP and Congress leaders talk without sense against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao,' said KTR
TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao speaking at the party meeting in Sircilla on Friday. (Photo: Twitter @Collector_RSL)
 TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao speaking at the party meeting in Sircilla on Friday. (Photo: Twitter @Collector_RSL)

SIRCILLA: “We will not sit quiet if BJP and Congress leaders talk without sense against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. There is a limit to our patience. If they cross the limits, we are not afraid to speak out against even the Prime Minister,” said TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao.

He was addressing party workers at a function hall in Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday. Rama Rao said no party had the guts to face the TRS. “KCR protected the self-respect of the people by achieving Telangana state. On several occasions, we have resigned from our posts and participated in the statehood movement.”

 

“By winning one or two seats, the BJP leaders are flying high and talking in an irreverent manner against the Chief Minister and the TRS. There is no gain for the BJP to have a state chief in the form of Bandi Sanjay Kumar, he can only make provocative statements.”

Rama Rao said: “The TRS is a party that made former chief ministers of united Andhra Pradesh run away from this region. The BJP leaders should not forget this. We will give a fitting reply to the BJP at the appropriate time.”

“Union ministers had on several occasions appreciated the good work of KCR. They even lauded us saying Telangana is the only state supplying sufficient water for both irrigation and drinking needs.”

 

He highlighted the TRS government providing uninterrupted 24x7 power supply, introducing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima and waiving farm loans.

Rama Rao appealed to his partymen to focus on strengthening the party from the grassroot level. “The Rajanna Sircilla district must stand at top place in the TRS membership drive by enrolling the maximum number of people to the party.”

Later, the minister participated in various developmental activities, inaugurated the Rythu Vedika and laid the foundation stone for the gram panchayat building and Palle Prakruthi Vanam in Rajeshwar Rao Nagar. He inaugurated the newly constructed bridge in Mallupally as also the crematorium, Palle Prakruthi Vanam, and an open gym in Gorantla village.

 

...
