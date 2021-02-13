Nation Politics 13 Feb 2021 Budget will ensure l ...
Budget will ensure long-term and sustainable economic growth: Finance Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 13, 2021, 1:20 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2021, 1:31 am IST
She also said that Budget was an instrument for promoting Atma Nirbhar Bharat when economies across the world had suffered due to Covid-19
 Finance Minister states Union Budget 2021 was an attempt to provide a strong stimulus to deal with the current situation (PTI/Arun Sharma)

NEW DELHI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that strong stimulus measures announced in her Budget 2021- 22 would not only provide quick short-term solutions but also ensure long-term and sustainable economic growth, helping the country remain one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

She also said that the Budget was an instrument for promoting Atma Nirbhar Bharat when economies across the world had suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The post-pandemic economies have suffered all over the world and the Union Budget 2021 was an attempt to provide a “strong stimulus” to deal with this situation. In doing so, it will not only provide quick short-term solutions that were created, but we also looked at medium, long-term and sustainable growth that will help us remain one of the fastest-growing economies in the world,” she said in her reply to the Budget debate in Parliament.

 

In her Budget, she had promised a slew of economic measures, including a significant increase in health and capital expenditure along with an aggressive disinvestment policy. “The Budget 2021 has been carefully thought out after listening to views, suggestions and opinions from experts and economists around the country and the world,” she said.

Silencing the Opposition’s hue and cry over their ‘’false narrative’’ around her budget of being pro-rich, she said the government helped the poor by providing free food grains, gas, building roads, houses etc. “Over two-thirds of this population are youth, who are looking for opportunities, and the Budget was aimed at not only giving relief packages but creating opportunities for employment,” she added.

 

“The length of road sanctioned under PM Gram Sarak Yojana between 2014-15 and those years...2,11,192 kms... those roads go to villages... Are they villages for the rich? Are they villages where the poor do not live? Whose lifelines are these roads,” she asked.

Tags: finance minister mrs nirmala sitharaman, budget 2021, union budget 2021-22
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


