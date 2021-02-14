 LIVE !  :  The doctors work in the intensive care unit in the pulmonary departments. — AFP Two PG doctors contract virus after taking 1st dose
 
Nation Politics 13 Feb 2021 Araku ghat tragedy l ...
Nation, Politics

Araku ghat tragedy leads to blame game

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 14, 2021, 1:44 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2021, 1:44 am IST
Like the 2018 mishap at Chinutur in EG, which killed 8 pilgrims from Karnataka, officials blamed the driver for the ghastly incident
AP health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas along with tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivas interact with survivors of Friday’s Anantagiri bus accident, at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. — K. Murali Krishnaealth minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas along with tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivas interact with survivors of Friday’s Anantagiri bus accident, at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. — DC Image/K. Murali Krishna
 AP health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas along with tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivas interact with survivors of Friday’s Anantagiri bus accident, at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. — K. Murali Krishnaealth minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas along with tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivas interact with survivors of Friday’s Anantagiri bus accident, at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. — DC Image/K. Murali Krishna

VISAKHAPATNAM: The death of four tourists from Hyderabad and injuries to 23 others on Friday evening has once again compelled road transport authorities to focus on the condition of roads and vehicles and the experience of drivers using them.

RTA officials said the driver of the ill-fated bus did not take adequate rest, and had long spells of driving from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Simhachalam and various places in the Visakhapatnam agency, before starting off to Hyderabad.

 

Like the 2018 mishap at Chinutur in East Godavari district, which killed eight pilgrims from Karnataka, officials squarely blamed the driver for the ghastly incident. 

But road engineering experts pointed out that authorities always blame drivers either for drunken driving or working without rest but never point an accusing finger at agencies responsible for maintaining the quality of roads.

A senior police officer said that the roads connecting Paderu, Chintapalle and Anantagiri in Vizag district and Maredumilli, Chinturu, Rampachodavaram and other areas in East Godavari district have been identified as the most dangerous stretches.

 

Former deputy commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao, who obtained PhD in road engineering and public transport, said that there were a number of hairpin bends and the visibility at these curves was very low in monsoon and winter. The drivers need a lot of experience to negotiate at the steep bends. In most cases, they lose control over the vehicles while negotiating curves and fail to notice the incoming vehicles leading to mishaps and head-on collisions, he added.

ITDA project officer Dr S. Venkateswar said that the Araku ghat road was technically perfect and the latest incident was the result of human folly.

 

"National Highway 516E that passes from Rajahmundry to Vizianagaram will be widened and that will make the roads ghat roads more motorable for bigger vehicles,'' the project officer said.

He also suggested that night-driving restrictions should be imposed for bigger vehicles.

...
Tags: 4 tourists die in araku ghat road mishap, alla kali krishna srinivas, muttamsetti srinivas, injured in araku ghat road mishap in kgh, family from hyderabad injured in araku ghat road mishap, hair pin bend poor visibility


Latest From Nation

The Devasthanams will soon select a Muhurat and conduct weddings under the Sri Kalyanamastu programme, wherein TTD will provide free mangala sutras and pattu vastrams to bride and groom. (Photo: TTD)

Nationwide Sri Kalyanamastu weddings soon, says TTD chairman

The SEC said 11,732 ward members were elected unanimously, out of 31,516 positions notified to go for polls in 160 mandals (DC Image)

579 sarpanches elected unanimously for AP's phase-3 gram panchayat polls

Telangana state consumes 5.08 lakh metric tonnes of onions every year or 42,400 metric tonnes per month. Of this, the state grows less than 2.5 lakh metric tonnes, that too in the Kharif season. (Photo:PTI)

Onions to become expensive in Telangana

Experts say that the storage in these reservoirs, among others, is receding at a far faster rate than anticipated, resulting in dire consequences in the future (DC Image)

Dams in southern India dying a slow death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmers would have died even while staying back home: Haryana minister

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal (Facebook/Jai Prakash Dalal)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Rajib Banerjee, 4 other TMC leaders join BJP ahead of assembly polls

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they join BJP. (PTI/Twitter)

Modi to launch 3 big ticket plans in West Bengal

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic Dewaxing Unit, at the Haldia Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation, built at Rs 1019 crores to help augment the lubricant production. (Photo:PTI)

Haryana Home Minister Vij directs officers to prepare draft of anti-conversion law

The announcement on religious conversion had come days after the Uttar Pradesh government cleared a draft ordinance against conversion through force or fraudulent means (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham