 LIVE !  :  The doctors work in the intensive care unit in the pulmonary departments. — AFP Two PG doctors contract virus after taking 1st dose
 
Nation Politics 13 Feb 2021 579 sarpanches elect ...
Nation, Politics

579 sarpanches elected unanimously for AP's phase-3 gram panchayat polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 14, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2021, 4:15 am IST
20,156 nominations were filed for sarpanch elections for the Phase IV polls on February 21
The SEC said 11,732 ward members were elected unanimously, out of 31,516 positions notified to go for polls in 160 mandals (DC Image)
 The SEC said 11,732 ward members were elected unanimously, out of 31,516 positions notified to go for polls in 160 mandals (DC Image)

Vijayawada: As many as 579 sarpanchs have been elected unanimously ahead of the Phase III of gram panchayat polls on February 17.

The State Election Commission issued a statement here on Saturday stating that out of 3,221 offices of sarpanch going to the polls in 160 mandals in 13, polling would be held for 2,640 positions polls with the remaining positions getting elected unanimously. There are 7,756 contestants in fray.

 

The SEC said 11,732 ward members were elected unanimously, out of 31,516 positions notified to go for polls in 160 mandals. Polling would be held to elect 19,607 ward members sa the others were elected unanimously. There are 43,232 contestants in fray. 

For the Phase IV polls on February 21, 20,156 nominations were filed for sarpanch elections and 88,285 for the positions of ward members by Saturday. 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh state election commission, andhra pradesh government gram panchayat polls, phase iii gram panchayat polls in ap, phase iv gram panchayat polls in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The civil supplies minister has also filed a privilege notice against the state election commissioner with assembly speaker Thammineni Seetharam for issuing a gag order against him. (Photo: DC)

SEC directs Krishna SP to file case against minister Kodali Sri Venkateshwara Rao

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that the Opposition leaders were alleging that the TRS government has taken up massive irrigation project like Kaleshwaram only to earn money. (Photo: Twitter @Gandraofficial)

KLIP reached drought-prone areas of Telangana: Gandra Venkataramana

The voters were seen in a long queue in the morning to cast their votes even after efforts by Potangi block development officer (BDO) and tehsildar to convince the villagers not to participate in the electoral process.

Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in disputed Kotia region

The CM’s birthday falls on February 17, in the middle of the membership drive, and party leaders expect to put up a big show to highlight the event. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Telangana districts abuzz with ‘KCR Cup’ sporting events



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

NCP faction quits LDF coalition, to join UDF

Kerela NCP MLA Mani C Kappan (Facebook/Mani C Kappan)

Farmers would have died even while staying back home: Haryana minister

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal (Facebook/Jai Prakash Dalal)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Rajib Banerjee, 4 other TMC leaders join BJP ahead of assembly polls

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they join BJP. (PTI/Twitter)

The right to protest cannot be anytime, anywhere: SC

Observing that democracy and dissent go hand in hand, the apex court had said constitutional scheme comes with the right to protest and express dissent, but with an obligation towards certain duties. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham