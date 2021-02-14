579 sarpanches elected unanimously for AP's phase-3 gram panchayat polls

Vijayawada: As many as 579 sarpanchs have been elected unanimously ahead of the Phase III of gram panchayat polls on February 17.

The State Election Commission issued a statement here on Saturday stating that out of 3,221 offices of sarpanch going to the polls in 160 mandals in 13, polling would be held for 2,640 positions polls with the remaining positions getting elected unanimously. There are 7,756 contestants in fray.

The SEC said 11,732 ward members were elected unanimously, out of 31,516 positions notified to go for polls in 160 mandals. Polling would be held to elect 19,607 ward members sa the others were elected unanimously. There are 43,232 contestants in fray.

For the Phase IV polls on February 21, 20,156 nominations were filed for sarpanch elections and 88,285 for the positions of ward members by Saturday.