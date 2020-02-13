Nation Politics 13 Feb 2020 K Chandrasekhar Rao ...
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao to name barrage after Sammakka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Feb 13, 2020, 1:35 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2020, 1:35 am IST
Mr Rao instructed the engineer-in-chief Muralidhar Rao to issue a GO naming the Toopakulagudem Barrage as Sammakka Barrage.
K Chandrasekhar Rao.
 K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to name Toopakulagudem Barrage being constructed on river Godavari as Sammakka Barrage in the name of the great Adivasi warrior and Goddess of the forest.

Mr Rao instructed the engineer-in-chief Muralidhar Rao to issue a GO naming the Toopakulagudem Barrage as Sammakka Barrage.

 

The Chief Minister had decided to visit the Kaleswaram Project on Thursday and in this connection he held a review with concerned officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

During the meeting he said that the development in Telangana state is becoming a possibility and happening as planned with the blessings of the three crore goddesses.

He reminded that with the completion of irrigation projects certain baron lands are getting Kaleshwaram waters and many barrages and reservoirs have been named after different goddesses.

With the completion of the Kaleshwaram he said that from the forthcoming rainy season water inflow will increase. 

...
Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, sammakka barrage
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy invites PM Modi to AP for Ugadi

Telangana High Court

DA case: HC to hear Jagan’s 11 pleas on April 9

Jagan Mohan Reddy and PM Modi (Photo: ANI)

Jagan Mohan Reddy to PM Modi: Help in scrapping of Council

In Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has introduced several schemes in the last six years. AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is also implementing several welfare schemes since the last eight months.

AAP win to bolster welfare plans in states



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: A noteworthy Note 10!

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a hark back to Galaxy Note devices of yesteryear and this is because of the flat display found here.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies offers a holistic and robust data protection portfolio helping businesses to better protect their data as well as monetize it, enabling them to deliver better business outcomes.
 

Watch: An up-close look at the Galaxy Z Flip

Check out the video below to see how the Galaxy Z Flip bends the law of physics with a stylish and compact form factor that fits into the palm of your hand.
 

Watch: Hands-on with the Galaxy S20 and its game-changing camera

The Galaxy S20 and S20+’s displays include a 10MP selfie camera, while the S20 Ultra boasts a 40MP lens.
 

Deccan Chronicle's ultimate Valentine's Day tech gift guide

With teddy bears and roses being passe, here are some tech gifts to spicen up the mood.
 

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

The campaign builds over the successes of the ‘Unlabel’ content series that was launched last year by Instagram and Yuvaa. (Photo: MediaBrief)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urges to boost exports

Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Global majors eyeing Telangana investments: KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao.

K Chandrasekhar Rao must fulfil his promises: A Revanth Reddy

A Revanth Reddy.

Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM at Ramlila Maidan on Feb 16

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day after his party AAPs thumping victory in the assembly elections. PTI photo

Governor Dhankar laments not being invited to varsity convos

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar (right) and chief minister Mamata Banerjee share a rare moment of warmth on the first day of budget session of the State Assembly in Kolkata on February 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham