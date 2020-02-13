K Chandrasekhar Rao to name barrage after Sammakka

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to name Toopakulagudem Barrage being constructed on river Godavari as Sammakka Barrage in the name of the great Adivasi warrior and Goddess of the forest.

Mr Rao instructed the engineer-in-chief Muralidhar Rao to issue a GO naming the Toopakulagudem Barrage as Sammakka Barrage.

The Chief Minister had decided to visit the Kaleswaram Project on Thursday and in this connection he held a review with concerned officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

During the meeting he said that the development in Telangana state is becoming a possibility and happening as planned with the blessings of the three crore goddesses.

He reminded that with the completion of irrigation projects certain baron lands are getting Kaleshwaram waters and many barrages and reservoirs have been named after different goddesses.

With the completion of the Kaleshwaram he said that from the forthcoming rainy season water inflow will increase.