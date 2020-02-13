Nation Politics 13 Feb 2020 High Court orders st ...
Nation, Politics

High Court orders status quo on Telangana Secretariat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Feb 13, 2020, 1:25 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2020, 1:25 am IST
State government told not to disturb existing buildings at the seat of power until further orders.
Telangana High Court.
 Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: Questioning the haste with which the state government wants to demolish the Secretariat building at Saifabad, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government not to disturb the existing structure until the court issues further orders. Expressing its doubts about the architectural plan of the new construction for the Secretariat complex not being available yet and yet making arrangements to raze the existing building by shifting the offices to other places, the court said that it seems the government is in a mighty hurry to demolish the buildings.

While dealing with petitions challenging the impending demolition of the Secretariat buildings, the division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy on Wednesday observed: "Why the state government is in a hurry to demolish the existing Secretariat buildings when it has not taken final decision on structural plans, designs of the proposed new Secretariat complex?”

 

The bench was dealing with a batch of PILs filed separately in 2016 by Congress MLA T. Jeevan Reddy, advocate Tera Rajinikanth Reddy and the Forum for Good Governance, an NGO represented by its secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy. They sought grant of a stay on shifting the offices of the Telangana Secretariat to other buildings and demolition of existing structures to construct new buildings in its place. Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy and Prof.  P.L. Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi, also filed PILs challenging the impending demolition of the Secretariat buildings.

Following earlier directions of the court, the state government had filed an additional counter-affidavit in the case and urged the court to permit it to proceed with construction of an integrated secretariat building after analysing different architectural plans which would be submitted by the architectural consultants.

The Additional Advocate General submitted that the area to be allotted to various departments will be finalised only after the cabinet approves the designs and final plans of the proposed new complex to be furnished by the architects. After perusing the contents of the additional affidavit, the bench wanted to know why the state government has shown such hurry in wanting to demolish the existing structures and laying the foundation stone for the new secretariat when no final decision has been made on the plan and design of the proposed complex. Therefore, the stay granted earlier not to demolish it will continue, the bench noted.

The bench said that today, with computers, it does not take much time to design a building. “Without having architectural designs, plans, cost estimate, area to be allotted for each department and so on, the cabinet took the decision to demolish the existing structure, which is not reasonable. A decision has to be based on relevant facts,” the bench observed, and made it clear that the court stay will continue until further orders.

...
Tags: telangana high court, secretariat
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy invites PM Modi to AP for Ugadi

Telangana High Court

DA case: HC to hear Jagan’s 11 pleas on April 9

Jagan Mohan Reddy and PM Modi (Photo: ANI)

Jagan Mohan Reddy to PM Modi: Help in scrapping of Council

In Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has introduced several schemes in the last six years. AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is also implementing several welfare schemes since the last eight months.

AAP win to bolster welfare plans in states



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: A noteworthy Note 10!

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a hark back to Galaxy Note devices of yesteryear and this is because of the flat display found here.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies offers a holistic and robust data protection portfolio helping businesses to better protect their data as well as monetize it, enabling them to deliver better business outcomes.
 

Watch: An up-close look at the Galaxy Z Flip

Check out the video below to see how the Galaxy Z Flip bends the law of physics with a stylish and compact form factor that fits into the palm of your hand.
 

Watch: Hands-on with the Galaxy S20 and its game-changing camera

The Galaxy S20 and S20+’s displays include a 10MP selfie camera, while the S20 Ultra boasts a 40MP lens.
 

Deccan Chronicle's ultimate Valentine's Day tech gift guide

With teddy bears and roses being passe, here are some tech gifts to spicen up the mood.
 

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

The campaign builds over the successes of the ‘Unlabel’ content series that was launched last year by Instagram and Yuvaa. (Photo: MediaBrief)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM at Ramlila Maidan on Feb 16

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day after his party AAPs thumping victory in the assembly elections. PTI photo

Governor Dhankar laments not being invited to varsity convos

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar (right) and chief minister Mamata Banerjee share a rare moment of warmth on the first day of budget session of the State Assembly in Kolkata on February 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Thank you, Delhi, for best birthday gift: Kejriwal's wife

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal offers a piece of cake to his wife Sunita Kejriwal as they celebrate her birthday at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Erasing reservations in DNA of BJP and RSS: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI image)

Delhi breaks out in blue and white to celebrate AAP victory

A child dressed as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal holds a blue balloon at the party headquarters in New Delhi on February 11, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham