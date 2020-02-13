Nation Politics 13 Feb 2020 Congress to fight Ce ...
Nation, Politics

Congress to fight Centre’s anti-Dalit, backward classes stand

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Feb 13, 2020, 1:27 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2020, 1:27 am IST
TPCC chief charged that BJP is trying to deprive SCs, STs and BCs of reservations in the name of Supreme Court’s verdict.
TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy addresses party leaders at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to take up massive protests against anti-Dalit and backward classes attitude of the BJP government at the centre.

A decision in this regard was taken after senior leaders of the TPCC met at Gandhi Bhawan on Wednesday under the chairmanship of state party chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in the background of Supreme Court’s verdict on reservations for SCs and STs.

 

Addressing media after the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy recalled Supreme Court saying that reservation in promotions was not a fundamental right. However, the BJP-led government at the centre did not utter a single word against the SC verdict. The TPCC chief charged that BJP is trying to deprive SCs, STs and BCs of reservations in the name of Supreme Court’s verdict.

He announced that a dharna would be held on February 16 at Indira Park against the attitude of centre towards reservations. He assured that Congress would fight to protect SC, ST and other backward class reservations at the national level, alleging that the central and state governments are suppressing the rights of SCs and STs.

At the meeting, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka recalled that the Congress had introduced a number of laws to ensure that Dalits, BCs and minorities lived a dignified life. But the present BJP government has hatched a conspiracy to remove reservations.

The CLP leader charged that when former MP V. Hanumantha Rao attempted to install a statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar at Punjagutta Circle, the TRS government blocked the move and even destroyed the statue. He asserted that if the state government fails to install Ambedkar’s statue at Punjagutta, the Congress would do so.

Tags: anti-dalit, n. uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


