Center ignores AP despite its support for GST, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu focused on the future and said, we fought for independence in the past, now it is time to fight for the state, which which will create history.

He said this while speaking at the teleconference on the Neeru Pragathi event on Monday. Naidu said, “We have extended our support to BJP for the past three-and-a-half years, even during times like GST and demonetisation, but it wasn’t reciprocated.”

Naidu said, the Union government should support AP, which has incurred a great loss due to bifurcation. He also opined that the Centre should support the state until it was on par with other states.

Naidu lauded the MPs’ firm stand in the Parliament for protecting the state’s interests.

The Chief Minister spoke against the Opposition and lambasted YSRC for creating hurdles at every step through letters to the Union government. He objected to the Opposition complaining to the Union minister who is fighting to protect state interests.

He said it was against state interests, whether it was done intentionally out of naivety.