search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Center ignores AP despite its support for GST, says N Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 13, 2018, 1:15 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Chandrababu Naidu lauded the MPs’ firm stand in the Parliament for protecting the state’s interests.
AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu focused on the future and said, we fought for independence in the past, now it is time to fight for the state, which which will create history.

He said this while speaking at the teleconference on the Neeru Pragathi event on Monday. Naidu said, “We have extended our support to BJP for the past three-and-a-half years, even  during times like GST and demonetisation, but it wasn’t reciprocated.” 

 

Naidu said, the Union government should support AP, which has incurred a great loss due to bifurcation. He also opined that the Centre should support the state until it was on par with other states. 

Naidu lauded the MPs’ firm stand in the Parliament for protecting the state’s interests. 

The Chief Minister spoke against  the Opposition and lambasted YSRC for creating hurdles at every step through letters to the Union government. He objected to the Opposition complaining to the Union minister who is fighting to protect state interests. 

He said it was against state interests, whether it was  done intentionally out of naivety.

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, demonetisation, ysrc chief
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Chandrababu sets deadline, to wail till end of Budget session for AP funds
AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu decides to sever ties with BJP


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Animals are not things: Here’s why you shouldn't gift pets this Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day round the corner, there will be many who might opt to gift their beloved a puppy, kitten or even a furry white bunny.
 

18 Gifting ideas for a perfect gadget-friendly Valentine this year

This Valentine's day, are you celebrating with the same old chocolates, cards and gifts?
 

Study claims to have found what Jesus actually dressed like

Only the rich back then wore long tunics (Photo: AFP)
 

New Zealander launches 'India Survival Guide' for expats, in shuddh Hindi

Karl Rock, an expat from New Zealand currently living in Delhi has won many Indian hearts with his fluent Hindi generally and with his video ‘Foreigner Surprising Indians with Hindi’ specifically. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

The terminal will have a craft village, an indoor forest, craft walls, tea gardens and terracotta flooring.
 

Is Hardik Pandya dating Elli AvrRam? Here’s what Bollywood actress said

In January, it was reported that the all-rounder was dating Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam. (Photo: AP / Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi did nothing when farmers ended lives, says BJP

Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka: Amit Shah to focus on Hindu vote in Congress coastal belt

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah

Anand: I decided not to go with people who light fire, but with those who put it out

B.S. Anand Singh ex-BJP MLA

DKS, Dr G Parameshwar, Kharge too toiling for Congress, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in conversation with CM Siddaramaiah at Sindhanur in Raichur district on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)

Narendra Modi bats looking at keeper, says Rahul Gandhi

AICC chief Rahul Gandhi with CM Siddaramaiah in Sindhanur in Raichur district on Sunday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham