Gamangs’ meet KCR, bolster Opposition support to BRS

HYDERABAD: As the BRS gears up for the first public meeting at Khammam on January 18 since its name change from the TRS, to lead the Opposition's show of strength with non-BJP CMs, former Odisha chief minister Giridhar Gamang and his son Shishir, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2015, met with BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

Taking place against the backdrop of BRS plan to mobilise five lakh people for the Khammam event, Friday’s meeting indicates a new political dynamic may be on the horizon with the Gamangs expected to join the BRS soon.

Giridhar Gamang, had caused a stir in 1999: He had taken over as Odisha Chief Minister but had not yet resigned from his Lok Sabha seat. His vote is seen to have led the Vajpayee government's fall in a no-trust vote.

During the meeting, Rao discussed expanding the BRS activities in Odisha as well as political developments in the state, which is scheduled to hold Assembly elections alongside the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. With the Biju Janata Dal (BJP) in Odisha remaining in power for 23 years since 2000, winning five Assembly elections in a row, Rao and the Gamangs discussed the political mood in Odisha in the election year and how the BRS could emerge as an alternative to the BJD, sources said.

In addition, the CM shared his plans to expand BRS to several states, including Odisha, shortly after Sankranti, and invited the Gamangs to join the party and strengthen it in Odisha. According to party insiders, Rao has decided to form a BRS national committee and state committees soon after the Khammam meting in order to ramp up the BRS activities in several states.

Rao has begun the process of establishing a BRS organisational network in major states from February to June in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rao has appointed BRS state president for Andhra Pradesh and plans to appoint presidents and state executive committees for the BRS units in all major states between February and June, and gear the party units in all states to contest the Lok Sabha as well as the Assembly polls in a few states to be held from 2024.

Rao is also exploring the possibility of having pre-poll alliances with the Left, AAP, SP, JD(S), among others for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Rao has invited the Delhi and Punjab CMs of AAP-ruled states, CPI leader and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI general secretary D. Raja, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to the Khammam meeting to send a strong message that the BRS is willing to join hands with like-minded parties fighting the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.