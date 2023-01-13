  
Nation, Politics

Divisive forces will control India like Talibans, says KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 13, 2023, 12:51 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2023, 12:51 am IST
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: In an oblique reference to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao warned the people that if they supported forces that incite religious, caste and social divisions, those forces would control the country like the "Talibans," with no investments, industries, jobs or development.

The CM slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of implementing "poor water and power policies" that resulted in "water conflicts" between states, a lack of irrigation, drinking water facilities, and power shortages across the country despite abundant resources.

He urged youth and intellectuals to give a serious thought on why India was experiencing water conflicts and power shortages while having 4.10 lakh megaWatts of installed power capacity and 1.40 lakh tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) of rainfall each year.

"This is because of the inefficient government at the Centre, which is incapable of tapping even the available resources. The Centre had failed to even utilise 2.10 lakh MW of power or 20,000 tmc ft of water," Rao said, at a public meeting after inaugurating the district collectorate in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Stating that both BJP government at the Centre and the BRS government in Telangana came to power at the same time in 2014, Rao said,  "Telangana has made remarkable progress in several sectors in recent years. "

Rao maintained that he had launched the BRS to enter national politics in order to bring about a qualitative shift in Indian politics and administration. "At the moment, political parties are winning elections and people are losing. This scenario needs to change. Elections should be won by the people. People should think seriously over this issue, and change should begin in Telangana. For the same reason, I have launched BRS. I will be visiting Khammam on January 18 with CMs from several states to hold a public meeting. I request you to participate in large numbers to save this country from disruptive forces."

He announced the allocation of Rs 10 lakh to each of the Kothagudem district’s 481 gram panchayats, as well as Rs 40 crore each to Kothagudem and Paloncha `municipalities, Rs 25 crore each to Yellandu, Manuguru Municipalities. The CM announced that the state government will establish one government engineering college very soon in the district for the benefit of tribal students.

Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, taliban, water policy, power policy
Location: India, Telangana


