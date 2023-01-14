  
BJP dismisses talk of alliances with other parties in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jan 14, 2023, 12:05 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2023, 12:05 am IST
Tarun Chugh, BJP general secretary and in-charge of Telangana affairs, dismissed media reports attributed to him that the BJP was mulling an alliance with the TD as completely untrue. (DC file image)
 Tarun Chugh, BJP general secretary and in-charge of Telangana affairs, dismissed media reports attributed to him that the BJP was mulling an alliance with the TD as completely untrue. (DC file image)

HYDERABAD: An upbeat BJP, which hopes to unseat the BRS led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the 2023 Assembly polls, has made it explicitly clear that it has no plans to partner or ally with the Telugu Desam (TD) in the state, while dismissing media reports that both parties were inching closer in Telangana as "false narrative".

Tarun Chugh, BJP general secretary and in-charge of Telangana affairs, dismissed media reports attributed to him that the BJP was mulling an alliance with the TD as completely untrue, malicious and part of a “disinformation campaign.”

The BJP in Telangana, he told Deccan Chronicle, did not need any allies and is strong enough to defeat the BRS on its own. “We have emerged as the only alternative to the BRS. We have the wherewithal to contest the elections in the state and win on our own.”

A section of media also speculated that the state BJP would be backing the Y.S.Sharmila-led YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP). "I strongly condemn a report attributed to me in a section of the media that the BJP is thinking of an alliance with the TD in Telangana. The report is completely fallacious and mischievous aimed at creating a false narrative,” Chugh remarked.

He stated that he had met with few friends in New Delhi on Wednesday, including a few persons from the media, and that he did not "mention anything that could even remotely be construed to the idea of an alliance with TD or the suggestion that we would stand with Sharmila in Telangana”.

