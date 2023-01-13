  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 13 Jan 2023 Bandi slams police c ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi slams police curbs on kite flying

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 13, 2023, 10:18 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2023, 10:18 am IST
State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar — DC
 State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar — DC

HYDERABAD: With the Hyderabad police regulating flying of kites on city thoroughfares as well as in and around places of worship, BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned the order saying it was the “Telangana government’s version” of stopping activities under the pretext of law and order or "breach of peace”.

As per the orders, which will remain from January 14 to January 16, flying of kites on thoroughfares, and in and around places of worship has been prohibited to “prevent incidents of breach of peace and accidents that are likely to occur unless kite flying is regulated.”

On Thursday night, Sanjay turned to Twitter to severely criticise the police orders, asking if "there are any restrictions on size, locations, and colours for rangoli too?"

This is not the first time that the state BJP chief has taken up cudgels against the police on Hindu-centric issues. These include his protest against the state government allowing comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform in the city under heavy police protection, or comments made by some individuals against Hindu Gods, including the recent incident of Bairi Naresh’s comments on Lord Ayyappa.

Earlier on Wednesday, addressing a public meeting in Kollapur, Sanjay remarked that the Telangana government acted “very softly” on anyone who criticised Hindus, Hinduism, or Hindu deities.

“When we question this attitude, the police file cases against us. Restrictions are placed on Hindus while minority gurukul schools run by the government allow namaz five times a day. But at the same time, Ayyappa devotees are not given the freedom to perform pujas, as are devotees of other deities. The BJP will work to protect the Hindu dharma,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Hyderabad police advised parents to guide and supervise their children and not fly kites from terraces without parapet walls in order to avoid any untoward incidents or accidents.

“They are also urged to advise children not to run on the roads or vulnerable locations when flying kites or collect stray kites. They should also advise children not to run on the streets or collect kites from electric poles,” according to the police orders.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, kite flying
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses during the flag-off of the world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas between Varanasi and Dibrugarh and inauguration of the Tent City, in Varanasi on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the event via a video conference. — PTI

Modi flags off luxury cruise 'MV Ganga Vilas' from Varanasi

SPAV Board of Governors’ chairperson Prof. Dr. Virendra Kumar Paul asked students to focus on an interdisciplinary approach in their planning and designing of architecture. He asked students to acquire good skills in information technology and emerging tools like artificial intelligence, virtual reality and machine learning for growing within their field. –– spav.ac.in

SPAV organises sixth convocation for 430 pass outs

The victim has been identified as V. Pydiraju. The accused in Pydiraju’s killing are his wife Vanka Jyothi, her paramour K Srinivasa Rao and the latter’s cousin Bhuloka.––Representational Image/DC

Missing man found murdered; wife, paramour suspects

The incident took place around 6.30 am near Pathare Shivar in Nashik's Sinnar tehsil, around 180 km from Mumbai, officials said. As per preliminary reports, the deceased included seven women, two small boys and a man. — PTI

Maharashtra: 10 die as bus collides with truck in Nashik district



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav passes away

Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Congress is "gateway to dirty politics", says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomma. (Photo: ANI)

Discussions on Kerala CM candidature irrelevant at present: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo: PTI)

TS BJP to invite Modi to contest from state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

21 parties invited for closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra

The march has so far covered more than 3,300 km. The Congress is planning to take out another Bharat Jodo Yatra, starting from Porbandar in Gujarat on October 2. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->