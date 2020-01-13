Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dung backs CAA

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra during a demonstration against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, outside Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dung from Madhya Pradesh has created ripples in the party by coming out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The MLA from Suwasra in Mandsaur district said there should be no objection from any section “if our brothers in Pakistan, who are persecuted there, are granted citizenship in the country”.

He was talking to reporters late on Saturday evening. Mr Dung had earlier supported the abrogation of Article 370 stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. He said there was no harm if people from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were given facilities in India. “I wonder why there should be any objection to granting them citizenship,” he said.

Mr Dung said the CAA and the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) can be seen in ‘two different ways’ and added that it was wrong to ask those living in India for years to prove their nationality.

The ruling Congress here has chosen not to react to the development. “Congress has already announced to oppose CAA”, a party spokesman here said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has already declared that the CAA would not be implemented in the state.