BJP slams Prashant Kishor for ‘baseless’ CAA statements in Bihar

Hyderabad: The BJP on Sunday reacted strongly to JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor’s tweet in which he had declared that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens won’t be implemented in Bihar. BJP leaders in Patna said that his statement was “baseless and misleading”.

Mr Kishor in a tweet had congratulated Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for rejecting the CAA and the NRC and claimed that the contentious Act would not be implemented in Bihar.

“I join my voice with all to thank Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of CAA and NRC. Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi deserve special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all that CAA-NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar”, Mr Kishor said in the tweet. It came a day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi issued a statement calling the CAA-NRC “discriminatory and divisive”.

Both JD(U) and BJP leaders feel that Mr Kishor opposing the CAA-NRC may harm the NDA during the Assembly polls scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

Mr Kishor was the first JD(U) leader to oppose his own party for supporting the legislation in Parliament last month. While expressing strong resentment after the Bill was passed.