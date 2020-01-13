Nation Politics 13 Jan 2020 BJP slams Prashant K ...
Nation, Politics

BJP slams Prashant Kishor for ‘baseless’ CAA statements in Bihar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Jan 13, 2020, 2:11 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2020, 2:11 am IST
BJP leaders in Patna said that his statement was “baseless and misleading”.
Prashant Kishor (Photo: File)
 Prashant Kishor (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The BJP on Sunday reacted strongly to JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor’s tweet in which he had declared that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens won’t be implemented in Bihar.  BJP leaders in Patna said that his statement was “baseless and misleading”.

Mr Kishor in a tweet had congratulated Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for rejecting the CAA and the NRC and claimed that the contentious Act would not be implemented in Bihar.

 

“I join my voice with all to thank Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of CAA and NRC. Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi deserve special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all that CAA-NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar”, Mr Kishor said in the tweet. It came a day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi issued a statement calling the CAA-NRC “discriminatory and divisive”.

Both JD(U) and BJP leaders feel that Mr Kishor opposing the CAA-NRC may harm the NDA during the Assembly polls scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

Mr Kishor was the first JD(U) leader to oppose his own party for supporting the legislation in Parliament last month. While expressing strong resentment after the Bill was passed.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, prashant kishor, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Ganja cultivation is gradually increasing with many farmers taking it up as that makes for handsome profit despite low investments.

Huge risk from Ganja addicts

The enthusiast community believes IMD’s move could be to deflect or avoid criticism.

IMD handicaps climate nerds

Bombay High Court

Man seeks Rs 1.5 crore from mom for abandoning him

Nehru Zoological Park

Nehru Zoological set for global standards



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah: Congress log, just try and stop me on citizenship for Pakistani refugees

Union home minister Amit Shah and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a CAA awareness event in Jabalpur, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Quit BJP with 30 MLAs, we’ll make you CM of new anti-CAA govt: Cong leader to Sonowal

Opposition leader in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Saturday asked Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to quit the BJP along with his MLAs and form an alternate government in the state with support from the Congress. (Photo: File)

37 students identified in WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence: Cops

Delhi Police has identified 37 students from a WhatsApp group created during the January 5 violence on the JNU campus, sources said. (Photo: File)

Protests against three capital proposal in Andhra Pradesh enter 25th day

The protests against the three capital proposal for the Andhra Pradesh entered the 25th day here on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

‘Very few already made it’: UN thanks India for paying dues on time

The United Nations (UN) has thanked India for paying its regular budget assessments, only the fourth nation to make full contributions within the specified timeframe of the 193-member world body. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham