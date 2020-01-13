Nation Politics 13 Jan 2020 Angry students ghera ...
Nation, Politics

Angry students gherao Jamia's VC office, demand FIR against Delhi Police

PTI
Published Jan 13, 2020, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2020, 2:56 pm IST
The vice chancellor said she has raised the matter with the government and has also sought legal course in the matter.
Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus. (Photo: ANI)
 Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus.

Among other demands, they also want the university to reschedule examinations and ensure security of students.

 

The students barged into the office premises after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the VC.

Akhtar tried to pacify the students and said attempts were being made to file an FIR but it has not been registered yet.

The vice chancellor said she has raised the matter with the government and has also sought legal course in the matter. She said security has been doubled on the campus.

Angry students claimed that notices were given to vacate the hostel post the violence, a charge denied by Akhtar. Saeed Fahad, a student, said FIRs have been registered against those who were demanding their rights during protest.

The real accused are still at large, he said referring to the police crackdown. Adil, an engineering student, said not even a single FIR has been filed in connection with last month's violence.

On December 15, protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

...
Tags: jamia, students, vice chancellor, delhi police, indian government, protest
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Dilip Ghosh (File photo)

West Bengal BJP Chief's Shot like dogs remark over CAA protesters sparks controversy

Bombay Dyeing Chairman Nusli Wadia on Monday withdrew all defamation cases including the Rs 3000 crore suit for damages against Tata group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and others. (Photo: Forbes.com)

Wadia withdraws all defamation case, including Rs 3,000 crore suit, against Tata

Police personnel attempt to stop activists during a rally to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Mamata protecting Muslim infiltrators in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Eight eminent personalities, including former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar and ex-Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, have appealed to people to

Former judge, Sharmila Tagore, 6 others' open letter on Constitution



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Wadia withdraws all defamation case, including Rs 3,000 crore suit, against Tata

Bombay Dyeing Chairman Nusli Wadia on Monday withdrew all defamation cases including the Rs 3000 crore suit for damages against Tata group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and others. (Photo: Forbes.com)

Former judge, Sharmila Tagore, 6 others' open letter on Constitution

Eight eminent personalities, including former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar and ex-Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, have appealed to people to

Mayawati, AAP to skip Congress-led Opposition meeting on CAA

File photo

'Insulting': Raut dubs book comparing Shivaji with PM Modi

Terming the book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as

Amit Shah: Congress log, just try and stop me on citizenship for Pakistani refugees

Union home minister Amit Shah and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a CAA awareness event in Jabalpur, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham