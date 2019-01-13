search on deccanchronicle.com
Chandrababu Naidu wants no NIA probe into Jagan attack

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jan 13, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Mr Naidu recalled that when Mr Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had objected to handing over cases in the state to the NIA.
Chandrababu Naidu
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi objecting to the case of the knife attack on YSR Congress president and opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy being handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mr Naidu said in his letter that the NIA is supposed to deal with terrorist activities but the federal spirit is being damaged by using the NIA against states.

 

In his five-page letter Mr Naidu stated that on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh ‘I am constrained to express my concern at the manner in which Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India issued orders directing the investigation by NIA in connection with the attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam Airport on 25 October 2018.’ Mr Naidu recalled that when Mr Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had objected to handing over cases in the state to the NIA.

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, opposition leader y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




