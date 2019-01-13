Anna Hazare to start youth conference in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Social activist Anna Hazare will inaugurate the International Youth Leadership Conference in the city. Organised by the Telangana Jagruthi, the event will be held on January 19 and 20.

Founder president of Jagruthi Kalvakuntla Kavitha said, “Around 500 delegates from across 110 countries to attend this conference which will focus on United Nation-Sustainable Development goals.”

The theme of the year is ‘Mahatma Gandhi’s path to sustainability & innovation’.

The conference will also create an inclusive platform to share ideas, and experience innovative approaches.