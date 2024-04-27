Top
13 nominations rejected in Guntur LS constituency

ZEENATH
26 April 2024 6:49 PM GMT
Guntur Parliament constituency Returning Officer and District Collector M Venugopal Reddy on Friday said that 13 nominations were rejected after completion of the scrutiny process.
Vijayawada: Guntur Parliament constituency Returning Officer and District Collector M Venugopal Reddy on Friday said that 13 nominations were rejected after completion of the scrutiny process. A total of 47 candidates had submitted 67 sets of nominations. Of these, the Returning Officer accepted nominations from three candidates of national and state recognized political parties, 17 candidates from unregistered political parties and 14 independent candidates. He mentioned that election observers for Tadikonda, Prattipadu, Guntur West and Guntur East, S.P. Karthika conducted the scrutiny of the nominations.





( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Lok Sabha elections nominations candidates accepted rejected Andhra Pradesh AP Assembly elections 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
