13 BRS Councillors From Jammikunta Municipality Join Congress

Karimnagar: The BRS received yet another setback on Thursday when 13 of its councillors in Jammikunta municipality resigned from the party and joined the Congress under the leadership of Huzurabad constituency in-charge V. Pranav Babu in the presence of transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar in Hyderabad.

These 13, along with four other BRS councillors, and three from Congress, had moved a no-confidence motion against the municipal chairman Rajeshwar Rao.

They alleged that after the no-confidence motion failed, Rajeshwar Rao and BRS MLA Koushik Reddy’s harassment against them had increased, forcing them to quit the party.

Meanwhile, in Manthani municipality, BRS councillors joined hands with the Congress to move a no-confidence motion against the municipal chairperson Putta Shailaja, wife of former MLA and ZP chairman Putta Madhukar.

The BRS is facing the heat even in Jagtial district, in Raikal Municipality. Of the total 12 wards, the BRS has won 10 while the Congress and the BJP have one each. Reportedly, eight of the BRS councillors have decided to move a no-confidence motion against Chairperson Mora Hanuman and Vice-chairperson Gandra Rama Devi.