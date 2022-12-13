  
‘Selfish’ KCR pushed state into bankruptcy: Bandi

The TRS government acted as if it had no clue about PFI or its activities in Telangana: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (DC Photo)
JAGTIAL: The bankrupt coffers of the state government were acting as a deterrent when it came to attracting investments as investors lacked confidence in the K. Chandrashekar Rao government’s ability to manage its finances, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on day 15 of his Praja Sangrama Yatra here on Monday, Sanjay said that it was unfortunate that “though the Centre is cooperating (with Telangana), KCR is playing mean politics and seems not keen on taking steps to improve the state’s finances.”

He said, “KCR has no plan or a policy to improve Telangana’s financial situation. He is like a person who uses up what little loose change is left at home to spend without a thought on how to ensure food for the family the next day.”

Sanjay said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world and was projected to rise to the third or second position.

“Telangana too has this opportunity to improve its economy and finances. But the state government is not cooperating because any financial growth prospects that can come have to be routed through the KCR family either by providing a percentage or through a partnership.”

He said “look at the states where BJP is in power. Modi’s financial policies for the country are being used by them and with Centre’s advice and assistance, they are doing well and progressing. This is not the case with Telangana.”

Sanjay warned that “if KC becomes Chief Minister again, he will get another `5 lakh crore in loans. As it is, Telangana is paying `30,000 crore only in interest payments now. If he comes to power and takes more loans, we will end up paying interest on interest.”

Sanjay, who also addressed a large public meeting in Jagtial town earlier in the day, told the crowd that the TRS government had said that they supported popular front of India (PFI) and even provided it with funds. “The state government did nothing even when PFI activists shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans here. And when NSA cracked down on PFI, the TRS government acted as if it had no clue about PFI or its activities in Telangana,” he said.

The BJP leader said “KCR, with the cooperation of his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, is trying to whip up Andhra and Telangana sentiments only to divert attention from the liquor and gambling mafia, and to protect his daughter from the Delhi liquor scam.

