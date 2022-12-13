  
Nation Politics 12 Dec 2022 Renuka and Bhatti at ...
Nation, Politics

Renuka and Bhatti at loggerheads over DCC posts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Dec 13, 2022, 12:38 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2022, 12:38 am IST
former Union minister Renuka Chowdary. (Image DC)
  former Union minister Renuka Chowdary. (Image DC)

KHAMMAM: While the revamp of the Congress committees in the state is raising several problems, the formation of DCCs has also been causing heartburns in some districts. The change of the guard for the Khammam DCC has been postponed by the TPCC amid conflicting claims.

Congress legislature party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and former Union minister Renuka Chowdary are at loggerheads over the selections. Bhatti wants the continuation of DCC president Puvvalla Durga Prasad in the post. Bhatti said Puvvalla organised so many programmes against the “anti-people policies” of the TRS government. Puvvalla, appointed as DCC president three and a half years back, joined the Congress 30 years ago and sailed with Bhatti all along.

Renuka Chowdary, who wants to retain her grip over the DCC affairs, proposed two names --Khammam market committee’s former chairman Manukonda Radhakishore and another leader Bonakal Paidipalli Kishore.

Interestingly, the two senior leaders recommended the names from the Kamma community for the DCC chief post. TPCC president Revanth Reddy failed to forge unity among Khammam Congress leaders vis-à-vis the new appointments and postponed the formation of the DCC along with those for six other districts including Suryapet, Janagaon, Rangareddy and Bhupalpally.

Renuka, who wants to play a key role in the state Congress in the next assembly elections, is using her position in the TPCC to install her followers in the DCC.

Khammam district had a good representation in the TPCC committee and the party’s political affairs committee. CLP leader Bhatti and Renuka were taken as PAC members of the Congress. Potla Nageswara Rao, former MLC and Congress leader from Khammam, was appointed as one of the 24 vice-presidents. K Manavatha Roy and Nuthi Satyanarayana from Khammam were given TPCC general secretary posts. There were 84 general secretaries for the party in Telangana.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Yadavalli Krishna and former MLA Thati Venkateswarlu were appointed as general secretaries. Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah was given a chance to continue as president of Bhadradri district Congress committee.

...
Tags: bhatti vikramaka, khammam renuka chowdary, a. revanth reddy, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), khammam dcc
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


Related Stories

AICC gives nod for important committees to run PCC
Priyanka may oversee TPCC affairs, Revanth wings to be clipped

Latest From Nation

Burglars broke into the Hanuman temple in Bagh Amberpet. — Representational image/DC 643 Characters Remaining DC Original image?   OR   Selection Preview

Burglars strike at Hanuman temple

Former government whip Ani Kumar with a hen and some feed. (DC Photo)

Broiler complains of fodder scam

The police questioned the minors in the presence of their counsel in the morning hours. — Representational Image/DC

CCL Hayathnagar G-rape police custody

The defunct public toilet is dismantled by the authorities on Monday. (DC Photo)

Defunct loo removed after DC's photo



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Revanth stirs up caste row, says FM mocks his Hindi

TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

Country's unity above win or loss in elections: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)

PM should clarify his stand on Maha-Karnataka border row, says Uddhav

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)

Indiscipline in party ranks will be handled, says Nadda after BJP's loss in Himachal

File photo of BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (Photo: PTI)

Sitting TRS MLAs focusing on community halls and temples as elections are approaching

TRS MLAs are consciously spending their MLA funds on the works for various communities. They consider these communities to be their strong vote bank. Fulfilling the promises made to them is a prerequisite to get their votes again. (File image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->