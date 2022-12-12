KCR to launch party units in AP, Maharashtra, Karnataka

Hyderabad: With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind, BRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has begun aggressive preparatory work, drawing a blueprint to launch party units in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, followed by other states, shortly after the party office in New Delhi is inaugurated on December 14.

According to party sources, the CM, who is expected to remain in the national capital until December 17, will be appointing BRS coordinators for each state. They will be in charge of the respective states until he appoints the president, secretary, and state executive committee members, which is expected to take some time.

Further, Rao has delegated to minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav the responsibility of identifying suitable land parcels in Vijayawada for the construction of a permanent office for the BRS in AP, sources said, adding that the minister was expected to visit Vijayawada later this week to finalise the location.

Sources said the TRS government's welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24x7 free power to agriculture, uninterrupted quality power supply to all sectors, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, and others had piqued the interest of people in these three states, prompting the launch of party units there.

People in these states are calling on their governments to implement schemes launched by the TRS in Telangana, and BRS wanted to reach out to them by promising to extend these schemes if BRS is elected. TRS circles are citing instances of a few sarpanches of villages in Maharashtra bordering Telangana demanding that their government either implement Telangana schemes or merge their villages into Telangana, as well as BJP MLA from Raichur in Karnataka, Shivaraj Patil, demanding that Raichur district be merged with Telangana in October 2021, right in front of Karnataka minister Prabhu Chauhan during a meeting in Raichur.