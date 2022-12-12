  
Nation Politics 12 Dec 2022 Kavitha to ‘wo ...
Nation, Politics

Kavitha to ‘work’ for nation as Telangana Jagruthi set to enter other states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 12, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
TRS MLC K. Kavitha (Image: DC)
 TRS MLC K. Kavitha (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K. Kavitha stated that she had worked for Telangana all these years and the time had come to shift gears and work for the nation.

Addressing the extended general body meeting of Telangana Jagruthi — the organisation she founded in August 2006 to promote Telangana culture, traditions and festivals like Bathukamma and Bonalu —Kavitha on Monday called upon the Jagruthi workers to gear up for expansion into other states.

Kavitha alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was targeting those who questioned or exposed their wrongdoings and misusing central investigation agencies CBI, I-T, ED to harass political rivals.

"They are attacking not just me but several other leaders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari who question them. BJP is individually targeting those who point out their failures. They are spreading false propaganda under the guise of media leaks to damage personal reputation," Kavitha said.

Referring to CBI sleuths questioning her, Kavitha said, “I am not worried or frightened about these raids or inquiries. There is no question of going back. I will continue to question BJP’s wrongdoings. We have weathered many storms during the statehood agitation to eventually achieve the goal. We retain the same fighting spirit.”

...
Tags: telangana jagruti, k kavitha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Delhi liquor scam: CBI grills Kavitha for over 7 hours
Delhi excise policy case: CBI to question Kavitha in Hyderabad today
Date fixed: CBI to question Kavitha on December 11 at city residence
“Preoccupied” Kavitha cannot meet CBI today

Latest From Nation

PCC general secretary R. Laxman Yadav (By arrangement)

R. Laxman Yadav is PCC general secretary

CBI officials had questioned Kavitha about alleged hawala transactions, destroying mobile phones and influencing officials on issue of liquor licenses. (PTI)

Delhi liquor scam: More persons from Hyderabad under CBI radar

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Anantha Babu

The vehicle is now painted with emerald green and not olive green as was proposed earlier. (Image: Twitter)

Pawan Kalyan opts for Varahi in emerald green, ends vehicle colour row



MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Country's unity above win or loss in elections: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)

Revanth stirs up caste row, says FM mocks his Hindi

TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

PM should clarify his stand on Maha-Karnataka border row, says Uddhav

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)

Indiscipline in party ranks will be handled, says Nadda after BJP's loss in Himachal

File photo of BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (Photo: PTI)

Sitting TRS MLAs focusing on community halls and temples as elections are approaching

TRS MLAs are consciously spending their MLA funds on the works for various communities. They consider these communities to be their strong vote bank. Fulfilling the promises made to them is a prerequisite to get their votes again. (File image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->