Kavitha to ‘work’ for nation as Telangana Jagruthi set to enter other states

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K. Kavitha stated that she had worked for Telangana all these years and the time had come to shift gears and work for the nation.

Addressing the extended general body meeting of Telangana Jagruthi — the organisation she founded in August 2006 to promote Telangana culture, traditions and festivals like Bathukamma and Bonalu —Kavitha on Monday called upon the Jagruthi workers to gear up for expansion into other states.

Kavitha alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was targeting those who questioned or exposed their wrongdoings and misusing central investigation agencies CBI, I-T, ED to harass political rivals.

"They are attacking not just me but several other leaders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari who question them. BJP is individually targeting those who point out their failures. They are spreading false propaganda under the guise of media leaks to damage personal reputation," Kavitha said.

Referring to CBI sleuths questioning her, Kavitha said, “I am not worried or frightened about these raids or inquiries. There is no question of going back. I will continue to question BJP’s wrongdoings. We have weathered many storms during the statehood agitation to eventually achieve the goal. We retain the same fighting spirit.”