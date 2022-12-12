Irked Surekha quits Congress executive, seeks PAC seat

Hyderabad: A day after the Congress leadership named key committees of its state unit, former minister Konda Surekha resigned from the newly constituted executive committee stating that the appointment undermined her stature.

Later, she called on PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy at his Jubillee House residence and urged him to consider her name for the political affairs committee (PAC) that is headed by TS in-charge Manickam Tagore.

According to sources, during the meeting that lasted for about 15 minutes, Revanth Reddy assured her that he would take up the matter with the high command.

She had earlier forwarded a letter to Revanth Reddy expressing her anguish over the way she was ignored. "My family, which has been in politics for 34 years, is admired across the combined district of Warangal... But the new committee constituted by AICC has dissatisfied me since my name is missing from the PAC.”

She said, “the existence of a leader's name from Warangal (in the PAC) has disheartened me. I am unable to digest the fact that juniors were nominated in the PAC," the letter read.