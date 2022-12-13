  
Nation Politics 12 Dec 2022 DMK will capture Pon ...
Nation, Politics

DMK will capture Pondy again: Stalin

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 13, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2022, 7:44 am IST
Stalin requested the party cadre to start the election work now itself without waiting for finalization of alliances. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
 Stalin requested the party cadre to start the election work now itself without waiting for finalization of alliances. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

CHENNAI: The DMK would once again capture power in Puducherry, where a democratically elected Chief Minister, despite being a respectful man, was behaving like a puppet and kowtowing to a domineering Lieutenant Governor with absolutely no angst or shame, thus bringing disgrace to the Union Territory, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.

Cautioning against letting the neighboring Puducherry go the communal way, Stalin stressed on Puducherry’s connection with Tamil Nadu, where the popular political narrative was to mention that it had 40 Lok Sabha seats, including Puducherry.

He was speaking at the wedding of the son of Puducherry DMK leader S P Sivakumar when he said that since Tamil Nadu had a Dravidian Model government, the people of the Union Territory were also aspiring for one such government there as the present rule in the Union Territory was of no use to the people.

Greeting the newlywed couple, Anandharaj and Meenakshi, a happy married life and recalling Sivakumar’s over four decade long association with the DMK glowingly, Stalin said that Puducherry always had a special place in the heart of M Karunanidhi for it was there his life changed for the good following a violent incident.

While the young Karunanidhi’s troupe was staging a play there, a ravaging group launched an attack, beat him black and blue and dumped him into a gutter thinking that he was dead. After he was rescued, Periyar E V Ramasamy, who was camping there, nursed his wounds and took him to Erode and entrusted him with an editorial responsibility in his newspaper, ‘Kudiarasu,’ Stalin said.

Calling upon his party cadre and leaders who were present in large numbers in the wedding to gear up for the next elections, he said Puducherry had had DMK governments led by several leaders like M O H Farooq, D Ramachandran and R V Janakiraman and coalition rule several times with the DMK as partner.

He requested the party cadre to start the election work now itself without waiting for finalization of alliances, which would be done prior to the polls, and ensure the victory of the DMK in the next Lok Sabha elections and also the subsequent Assembly polls.

...
Tags: mk stalin, puducherry assembly, dravida munnetra kazhagam (dmk)
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Horoscope 13 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

CM Stalin launches attack on opposition parties
Set high goals for your future: CM Stalin tells graduates

Latest From Nation

Burglars broke into the Hanuman temple in Bagh Amberpet. — Representational image/DC 643 Characters Remaining DC Original image?   OR   Selection Preview

Burglars strike at Hanuman temple

Former government whip Ani Kumar with a hen and some feed. (DC Photo)

Broiler complains of fodder scam

The police questioned the minors in the presence of their counsel in the morning hours. — Representational Image/DC

CCL Hayathnagar G-rape police custody

The defunct public toilet is dismantled by the authorities on Monday. (DC Photo)

Defunct loo removed after DC's photo



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Revanth stirs up caste row, says FM mocks his Hindi

TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

Work afoot for alternative to BJP before 2024 elections, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (PTI Photo)

Country's unity above win or loss in elections: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)

PM should clarify his stand on Maha-Karnataka border row, says Uddhav

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)

Indiscipline in party ranks will be handled, says Nadda after BJP's loss in Himachal

File photo of BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->