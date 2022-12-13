DMK will capture Pondy again: Stalin

Stalin requested the party cadre to start the election work now itself without waiting for finalization of alliances. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

CHENNAI: The DMK would once again capture power in Puducherry, where a democratically elected Chief Minister, despite being a respectful man, was behaving like a puppet and kowtowing to a domineering Lieutenant Governor with absolutely no angst or shame, thus bringing disgrace to the Union Territory, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.

Cautioning against letting the neighboring Puducherry go the communal way, Stalin stressed on Puducherry’s connection with Tamil Nadu, where the popular political narrative was to mention that it had 40 Lok Sabha seats, including Puducherry.

He was speaking at the wedding of the son of Puducherry DMK leader S P Sivakumar when he said that since Tamil Nadu had a Dravidian Model government, the people of the Union Territory were also aspiring for one such government there as the present rule in the Union Territory was of no use to the people.

Greeting the newlywed couple, Anandharaj and Meenakshi, a happy married life and recalling Sivakumar’s over four decade long association with the DMK glowingly, Stalin said that Puducherry always had a special place in the heart of M Karunanidhi for it was there his life changed for the good following a violent incident.

While the young Karunanidhi’s troupe was staging a play there, a ravaging group launched an attack, beat him black and blue and dumped him into a gutter thinking that he was dead. After he was rescued, Periyar E V Ramasamy, who was camping there, nursed his wounds and took him to Erode and entrusted him with an editorial responsibility in his newspaper, ‘Kudiarasu,’ Stalin said.

Calling upon his party cadre and leaders who were present in large numbers in the wedding to gear up for the next elections, he said Puducherry had had DMK governments led by several leaders like M O H Farooq, D Ramachandran and R V Janakiraman and coalition rule several times with the DMK as partner.

He requested the party cadre to start the election work now itself without waiting for finalization of alliances, which would be done prior to the polls, and ensure the victory of the DMK in the next Lok Sabha elections and also the subsequent Assembly polls.