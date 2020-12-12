The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 12 Dec 2020 KCR urges Shah to re ...
Nation, Politics

KCR urges Shah to release flood funds

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 12, 2020, 12:16 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2020, 10:30 am IST
Rao also met Shekhawat for an hour and requested him to allow increase in the lifting capacity of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme
Rao is believed to have urged Shah to release Disaster Management Funds for flood affected Hyderabad during a 40-minute interaction with him. (DC Image)
 Rao is believed to have urged Shah to release Disaster Management Funds for flood affected Hyderabad during a 40-minute interaction with him. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao took a trip to the corridors of power in New Delhi by calling on Union home minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday. He is also expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Rao is believed to have urged Shah to release Disaster Management Funds for flood affected Hyderabad during a 40-minute interaction with the home minister apart from discussing other issues pertaining to the state.

 

He reminded Shah that the state government had sought an immediate relief of `1,350 crore for the loss incurred by the state due to heavy rains and had submitted a report regarding the same.

Rao left for New Delhi by a special flight from Begumpet airport on Friday afternoon on a three-day visit to the national capital.

Earlier, Rao met Shekhawat for an hour and requested him to allow increase in the lifting capacity of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme from 2 TMC to 3 TMC per day from Godavari River. He also discussed about the irrigation projects in Telangana state.

 

It may be recalled here that the Centre had recently put conditions through the Krishna River Water Management Board that all projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state must go ahead only after submitting the detailed project reports and also after clearance from the Apex Council headed by Jal Shakti minister.

Sources pointed out that Rao, after explaining the progress of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, asked for an early clearance to increase the lifting capacity. Sources revealed that Rao also objected to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project of the AP government to divert water from Srisailam Reservoir to Rayalaseema.

 

Rao is also expected to meet Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Puri on Saturday to discuss long-pending issues pertaining to the state with them.

He is expected to return to Hyderabad on Sunday. Though the TRS claimed that the Chief Minister Rao’s visit to Delhi was to discuss issues with the Union ministers and Prime Minister, the Opposition parties including Congress and the BJP alleged that Rao had an hidden agenda in meeting the home minister and Prime Minister.

On his first day, Rao is said to have confined his visits to Union ministers and after meeting the Prime Minister he will likely meet the farmer leaders who are agitating against the Centre’s Farm Laws in Delhi.

 

...
Tags: kcr delhi visit, kcr meets shah, kcr meets shekawat, kcr nitin gadkari, kcr nirmala sitharaman, kcr three-day delhi visit, rao kaleshwaram project jal shakti ministry


Latest From Nation

Inspectors General BSF - Region Comdrs BGB Level talks concluded at Kolkata on December 11. The conference was held in very cordial manner. During the talks, various border concerns and matter of mutual interests were discussed. (Photo: Twitter)

No Rohingya infiltration found at Indo-Bangla border this year: BSF

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar

Andhra Pradesh SEC writes again seeking panchayat polls

Special forces personnel wield the weapon. (Representational Image: Corner Shot)

Special forces get a CornerShot boost

Members of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) take part in a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Nagaon District of Assam, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (PTI)

Fresh anti-CAA agitation resumes in Assam, set to intensify further



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi calls up Bandi, pats party cadre for poll work

TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

GHMC polls: BJP vows free Covid vaccine, 1 lakh houses

Devender Fadnavis ex-chief Minister of Maharashtra released BJP GHMC Manifesto along with G Kishan Reddy,Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP& BJP State president and other prominent BJP leaders at Taj Vivanta, Begumpet on Thursday. (DC Image: R. Pavan)

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Tomar meet PM Modi ahead of farmer-govt meeting

Union Minister for Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses media representatives as MoS for Commerce Som Prakash looks on after a meeting with farmers over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (PTI)

Telangana PCC chief Uttam Kumar resigns

The party also lost the Huzurnagar bypoll, Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Assembly seat, as well as the one at Dubbak last month.

KCR greets Modi on Central Vista

Chief Minister Rao said “the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and associated with our colonial past.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham