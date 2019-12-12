Nation Politics 12 Dec 2019 TRS, BJP’s mai ...
TRS, BJP’s main rival in Telangana: P Muralidhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 12, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2019, 1:23 am IST
He said MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is “haunting the TRS as a demon” and with that influence, the TRS is opposing the Bill.
Hyderabad: P. Muralidhar Rao, national general secretary of the BJP said on Wednesday that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti is the main enemy of the BJP in the state.

His reaction came predictably in response to the TRS’s opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Bill tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and in the lower house earlier this week. He said MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is “haunting the TRS as a demon” and with that influence, the TRS is opposing the Bill.

 

In an informal chat with mediapersons at the party’s headquarters in the city, Mr Rao said that the influence of the Congress in politics is diminishing, and the Communist parties have already disappeared from the Indian political arena and it is the BJP that is growing day by day in the country. After its defeat in the Karnataka by-elections, the position of the Congress has further deteriorated and the Congress in Telangana is not likely to recover, he said.

Tags: p. muralidhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


