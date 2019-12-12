Nation Politics 12 Dec 2019 Berths for the defea ...
Nation, Politics

Berths for the defeated: BS Yediyurappa to keep promise

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | B ARAVINDA SHETTY AND SHYAM SUNDAR VATTAM
Published Dec 12, 2019, 1:11 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2019, 1:11 am IST
Well aware of the pivotal role these newly elected MLAs and the two who could not make it in the bypolls.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa laying foundation for a 100-bed hospital at Victoria Hospital premises in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (KPN)
 Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa laying foundation for a 100-bed hospital at Victoria Hospital premises in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (KPN)

Bengaluru: Just two days after the ruling BJP swept the Assembly bypolls, the group of disqualified MLAs, eleven of whom have been re-elected from their respective constituencies, got down to work meeting Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and pressurising him to accommodate defeated BJP candidates A.H. Vishwanath (Hunsur) and M.T.B. Nagaraj (Hosakote) too in the Cabinet whenever it is expanded.  

Well aware of the pivotal role these newly elected MLAs and the  two who could not make it in the bypolls, played in his return as CM after toppling the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in July, Mr Yediyurappa reportedly assured them that he would be going to Delhi in a day or two to discuss the modalities of expansion with party national president Amit Shah and working president J.P. Nadda.  

 

With the newly legislators insisting that Vishwanath and Nagaraj be nominated to the  Legislative Council to clear the way for their induction into the ministry, there is  a possibility of  current BJP MLCs being asked to resign to make way for the defeated candidates. There is  no vacancy in the Council at present but one will be created with newly elected Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad likely to resign from the Upper House. This seat is however  likely to go to Deputy CM Laxman Savadi who is not a member of either House and has to be elected within six months of joining the Cabinet.   Barring  Vishwanath and Nagaraj, all the remaining 11 disqualified MLAs who contested,  won the by-elections and their induction into the Cabinet is a certainty. When the expansion is undertaken, the CM will also have to induct Mr R. Shankar, the disqualified Independent MLA from Ranebennur who was not given the BJP ticket in the bypolls and was instead promised a MLC seat.

The group of new legislators had another request to make to the CM-exert pressure on the defeated BJP candidates in the 2018 assembly polls to withdraw the election petitions they have filed against disqualified MLAs Munirathna Naidu and Pratapgouda Patil who had then emerged victorious in Rajarajeshwarinagar and Maski assembly constituencies. The bypolls to these two seats have been put off because of the pending litigation which may delay Munirathna and Patil's prospects of contesting the bypolls and making it to the cabinet, they asserted.

The legislators also wanted stern action to be taken against Chikballapur BJP MP,  B.N. Bache Gowda for silently campaigning for his son, Sharath Bachegowda, who contested as an independent against Mr Nagaraj in Hosakote winning the seat and blamed a few local BJP leaders, who worked against Mr Vishwanath, for his defeat in Hunsur.

'The chief minister gave us a patient hearing and said he had already brought the behaviour of the senior  Bachegowda to the notice of national leaders and they had  promised to take necessary action after the winter session of parliament," a newly elected MLA told Deccan Chronicle.

...
Tags: m.t.b. nagaraj, b.s. yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Fake certificates seized by CCB sleuths

Central Crime Branch cops bust fake marks card rackets

Volunteers and techies hold a placard urging people to take BMTC buses plying on Bus Priority Lane, in Bengaluru on Wednesday (Photo: DC)

BMTC Bus Yatra a success: 22 km in 15 minutes at 9.30 am!

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Praveen Sood and other police officers address the media in Bengaluru. (Photo: R. Samuel)

‘With more crimes against women, police are on edge too’

The Jamia Masjid in Bengaluru even opened a 'Citizen Centre' three months ago to assist people to keep their documents ready and help in addressing the anomalies.

NRC: Mosques urge Muslims to update docs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shivaram Hebbar breaks his own record for BJP

Shivaram Hebbar

BJP insiders fabricated video to defame me: Aravind Limbavali

Aravind Limbavali

Not only Congress & JD(S), some BJP netas too backstabbed me: A H Vishwanath

A H Vishwanath

Loyalists launch ‘Save Siddarmaiah’ campaign

Deputy CM C.N. Ashwath Narayan (left) and officials travel by a boat from a resort to attend a review meeting in Karwar on Tuesday. (Photo: KPN)

All of N-K in BJP basket: BS Yediyurappa played Veerashaiva-Lingayat card to hilt

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham