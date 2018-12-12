TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao to take oath as Telangana CM tomorrow

Rao, commonly known as KCR won from Gajewal constituency by over 50,000 votes while TRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav, a minister in Rao's government, has won from Sanath Nagar constituency by 30,217 votes. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao will take oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, according to sources.

The TRS emerged victorious in the Telangana Assembly elections on Tuesday, bagging 88 seats out of the 119-member assembly.

Rao, commonly known as KCR won from Gajewal constituency by over 50,000 votes while TRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav, a minister in Rao's government, has won from Sanath Nagar constituency by 30,217 votes. KCR son, KT Rama Rao, won from Sircilla with a margin of 89,909.

Prajakutami, an alliance of the Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 21 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged only one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats.

On December 7, single-phase elections were held in Telangana, wherein 73.2 per cent voter turnout was recorded.