SC extends NRC deadline for filing claims, objection on inclusion of names

The extension has been extended to December 31, 2018 from December 15. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the last date of filing claims and objections on the inclusion of names in the draft National Register of Citizen (NRC) from December 15 to December 31, 2018.

Earlier, the deadline for filing claims and objections was December 15.

"Out of 40 lakh people who were left out of the final draft NRC, 14.8 lakh people have filed claims," NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela told the apex court.

The top court extended the date for commencement of verification to February 15. Earlier, the last date for commencement of verification was February 1.

Earlier, the Assam government had sought the extension of one-month deadline for filing claims for inclusion in the NRC draft from the Supreme Court.

NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951 and is being updated for only Assam to weed out the illegal immigrants.