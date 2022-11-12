  
Nation Politics 12 Nov 2022 YSRC all set to coun ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC all set to counter Pawan’s charges against housing programme

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Nov 12, 2022, 11:32 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2022, 11:32 pm IST
Pawan will visit Gunkalam in Vizianagaram district on Sunday to see the progress of construction and amenities provided as the state government had announced that it had taken up development of the village. (DC Image/File)
 Pawan will visit Gunkalam in Vizianagaram district on Sunday to see the progress of construction and amenities provided as the state government had announced that it had taken up development of the village. (DC Image/File)

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSR Congress and the Jana Sena are at loggerheads over the state government’s flagship Jagananna housing programme, which aims to construct 31 lakh houses spread over the 26 districts. JS launched “Jagananna Illu-Pedalandariki Kanneellu” to expose the state government’s negligence in the scheme by visiting Jagananna colonies.

On Saturday, they faced the ire of housing beneficiaries as they stood in support of the government.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced the Navaratnalu programme during elections. Under Navaratnalu-Pedalandiriki Illu, he announced houses to 31 lakh beneficiaries free of cost, mainly to women.  These houses are coming in 17,005 YSR-Jagananna colonies across 71.811 acres of land in 26 districts in three phases. Of them, 13,96,550 houses were sanctioned in the first phase in which nearly two lakh houses have been completed while the rest are in various phases.

Reddy has pinned a lot of hopes on the mega housing programme ahead of the 2024 elections and attracting women towards YSRC. Although he wished to complete the entire project before elections, untimely rains and increase in prices of construction material created hurdles.   

Noticing the hurdles in the Jagananna housing colonies, Pawan Kalyan decided to expose the loopholes. Interestingly the JS leaders started the social audit programme in Jagananna housing colonies in various areas of the State on Saturday. They will take photos and videos and post them on social media platforms with #Jagananna Mosam hash tags.

A team of JS started inspecting a housing colony at Pedana in Krishna district and started taking videos of pits, potholes, muds and open areas, which has angered the beneficiaries. They immediately plunged into action and demanded the JS team to film the constructions and not to mislead the public with fake videos. Heated arguments resulted in the JS team leaving the colony.

YSRC legislators and leaders are prepared to show real progress in the Jagananna colonies to counter the Jagananna Mosam as a fake campaign. Minister for housing Jogi Ramesh said that they are inviting Pawan Kalyan, N. Chandrababu Naidu, N. Lokesh and other leaders visit housing colonies to know the truth.    

Pawan will visit Gunkalam in Vizianagaram district on Sunday to see the progress of construction and amenities provided as the state government had announced that it had taken up development of the village.

Ruling party leaders Botcha Satyanarayana, Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and others said that they will show the progress in north Andhra’s biggest housing colony.

 

...
Tags: jana sena chief k. pawan kalyan, ysr jagananna colonies, yuvajana shramika rythu congress party, jana sena party, jagananna illu-pedalandariki kanneellu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Rains will continue to lash coastal areas of Tirupati district during the next 48 hours. (DC Image/Representational)

Rains to continue for 48 hours over coastal Tirupati district

TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao speaks at an event at the BR Ambedkar Open University on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

No 'free-passes' into politics, hard work for people is what counts: KTR

Akbaruddin Owaisi. (DC Image)

Akbar demands release of pending Aasara pension

Modi’s visit to Ramgundam has assumed importance in the changing political situation in Telangana. (DC Image)

Modi’s Ramagundam visit was a strategic move ahead of SCCL elections



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP eyes history, Cong tradition in high-stakes Himachal Pradesh poll on Saturday

For the ruling BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the campaign from the front (Photo: Twitter)

RJD and BJP manage to retain their respective seats in Bihar

RJD candidate Neelam Devi flashes victory sign after winning from Mokama assembly constituency, during the Bihar Assembly by-elections, in Patna (PTI Photo)

Pawan Kalyan meets PM, sees bright future for AP

City roads seen decked up with huge hoardings welcoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on the eve of the public meeting which would be addressed by him in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (P. Narasimha Murthy/DC)

BJP obstructing probe into MLAs poachgate case: Harish Rao

File photo of Finance minister T. Harish Rao.

Bring BJP back to power in Himachal, appeals PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporter during his visit to Solan. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->