YSRC all set to counter Pawan’s charges against housing programme

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSR Congress and the Jana Sena are at loggerheads over the state government’s flagship Jagananna housing programme, which aims to construct 31 lakh houses spread over the 26 districts. JS launched “Jagananna Illu-Pedalandariki Kanneellu” to expose the state government’s negligence in the scheme by visiting Jagananna colonies.

On Saturday, they faced the ire of housing beneficiaries as they stood in support of the government.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced the Navaratnalu programme during elections. Under Navaratnalu-Pedalandiriki Illu, he announced houses to 31 lakh beneficiaries free of cost, mainly to women. These houses are coming in 17,005 YSR-Jagananna colonies across 71.811 acres of land in 26 districts in three phases. Of them, 13,96,550 houses were sanctioned in the first phase in which nearly two lakh houses have been completed while the rest are in various phases.

Reddy has pinned a lot of hopes on the mega housing programme ahead of the 2024 elections and attracting women towards YSRC. Although he wished to complete the entire project before elections, untimely rains and increase in prices of construction material created hurdles.

Noticing the hurdles in the Jagananna housing colonies, Pawan Kalyan decided to expose the loopholes. Interestingly the JS leaders started the social audit programme in Jagananna housing colonies in various areas of the State on Saturday. They will take photos and videos and post them on social media platforms with #Jagananna Mosam hash tags.

A team of JS started inspecting a housing colony at Pedana in Krishna district and started taking videos of pits, potholes, muds and open areas, which has angered the beneficiaries. They immediately plunged into action and demanded the JS team to film the constructions and not to mislead the public with fake videos. Heated arguments resulted in the JS team leaving the colony.

YSRC legislators and leaders are prepared to show real progress in the Jagananna colonies to counter the Jagananna Mosam as a fake campaign. Minister for housing Jogi Ramesh said that they are inviting Pawan Kalyan, N. Chandrababu Naidu, N. Lokesh and other leaders visit housing colonies to know the truth.

Pawan will visit Gunkalam in Vizianagaram district on Sunday to see the progress of construction and amenities provided as the state government had announced that it had taken up development of the village.

Ruling party leaders Botcha Satyanarayana, Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and others said that they will show the progress in north Andhra’s biggest housing colony.