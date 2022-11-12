TRS leader Arvind Alishetty leads 'Modi go back' protest

Hyderabad: TRS leader Arvind Alishetty led the protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting Telangana on Saturday. 'Modi go back' demonstrations were held in Hyderabad as part of the protest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Ramagundam to dedicate the RFCL (Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited) to nation in Peddapalli district on Satuday.

The Prime Minister will arrive Hyderabad by noon and will attend a welcome meeting with city BJP leaders and workers at the airport. Subsequently, he will fly in an IAF helicopter to Ramagundam

Modi’s programme includes a public meeting at Ramagundam expected to be attended by farmers.