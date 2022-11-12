  
Nation Politics 12 Nov 2022 TRS leader Arvind Al ...
Nation, Politics

TRS leader Arvind Alishetty leads 'Modi go back' protest

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 12, 2022, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2022, 1:29 pm IST
Protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad. (DC)
 Protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad. (DC)

Hyderabad: TRS leader Arvind Alishetty led the protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting Telangana on Saturday. 'Modi go back' demonstrations were held in Hyderabad as part of the protest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Ramagundam to dedicate the RFCL (Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited) to nation in Peddapalli district on Satuday.

The Prime Minister will arrive Hyderabad by noon and will attend a welcome meeting with city BJP leaders and workers at the airport. Subsequently, he will fly in an IAF helicopter to Ramagundam

Modi’s programme includes a public meeting at Ramagundam expected to be attended by farmers.

...
Tags: pm modi in telangana, protest against pm modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Begumpet, Telangana (ANI)

Lotus will bloom everywhere in Telangana: PM Modi

In a bid to create awareness that Rs 10 coin is legal tender and can be accepted by traders without any apprehensions, the hotel management kept made the offer and said that chicken biryani would be offered for Rs 10 only for the first 125 customers. — DC File Image

Chicken biryani for just Rs 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches multiple developmental projects during a ceremony, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are also seen. (PTI Photo)

'When World is going through crisis; India achieving new milestones', says PM Modi

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy (DC file photo)

Revanth writes open letter to PM Modi



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Himachal will vote for Old Pension Scheme, employment: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with NCP leader Supriya Sule and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Nanded district, Maharashtra. (PTI)

BJP eyes history, Cong tradition in high-stakes Himachal Pradesh poll on Saturday

For the ruling BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the campaign from the front (Photo: Twitter)

Bihar bypolls: RJD takes lead in two seats, BJP trailing

The RJD has established a lead in the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar after the first round of counting (ANI)

Anti-BJP teams of TRS to hit poll-bound Gujarat, HP

File photo of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

RJD and BJP manage to retain their respective seats in Bihar

RJD candidate Neelam Devi flashes victory sign after winning from Mokama assembly constituency, during the Bihar Assembly by-elections, in Patna (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->