Telangana wants people-first politics, not family-first: PM Modi

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) saying that the southern state now wants a government that would work for "every family" instead of "only one".

"The people of Telangana want a BJP government that works for every family and not just for one family. Instead of family-first, the people want people-first politics," PM Narendra Modi said while addressing a public rally in the state's Begumpet.

Mentioning that we need to keep away from superstition for development, PM Modi alleged that the current government in the state was encouraging superstition.

"Telangana government is encouraging superstition. If we have to develop Telangana, we need to keep away from superstition," the Prime Minister said.

During his visit to Telangana, the Prime Minister is scheduled to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 9,500 crores in Ramagundam.

He will also dedicate the Fertilizer plant at Ramagundam to the nation. The foundation stone for Ramagundam Project was also laid by Prime Minister on August 7, 2016.

"The driving force behind the revival of the Fertilizer Plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea. The Ramagundam Plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem coated Urea production," an official release from the Prime Minister's Office dated November 10 read.

The project has been set up under the aegis of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) which is a Joint Venture Company of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Ltd (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL). RFCL was entrusted with the responsibility of setting up the New Ammonia-Urea Plant with an investment of more than Rs 6300 crores. Gas to RFCL Plant will be supplied through Jagdishpur - Phulpur- Haldia Pipeline.

The release had further said the plant would ensure an adequate and timely supply of urea fertilizer to the farmers in the state of Telangana as well as in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra.

It would not only improve the availability of fertilizer but will also boost overall economic development in the region including the development of infrastructures like roads, railways, and ancillary industry.

Apart from this, the region will benefit from the development of MSME vendors for the supply of various goods for the factory.

The release said RFCL's 'Bharat Urea' will provide a tremendous boost to the economy by not only reducing imports but also by giving an impetus to the local farmers through a timely supply of fertilizers and extension services.

PM Modi will also dedicate the Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli rail line to the nation, which has been built at a cost of around Rs 1000 crore.