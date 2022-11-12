No SIT for poachgate, BJP for CBI or judge to probe

HYDERABAD: The BJP has rejected the state government-appointed special investigation team (SIT) comprising police officials to probe the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs. It also said that both Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, and home minister Mahmood Ali must be included in the case as witnesses and questioned about their role.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, answering a question on the issue at press meet on Friday evening, said, "If the KCR family is sincere, and if the Chief Minister wants to have any moral right to talk about the issue, then the government should order a CBI probe, or one by a judge of the High Court or Supreme Court."

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, addressing the media in Ramagundam, dismissed the state appointed SIT as an eyewash and joined Kishan Reddy’s demand for a probe by a judge or the CBI. Sanjay asked why the four TRS MLAs were still not being seen in public.

Sanjay said, "KCR in his press meet said the TRS MLAs had first called him, and that in turn the home minister was told to take action. In view of this, they must be made witnesses in the case. They also said the BJP had a role in the case. If such is the allegation, how can a state constituted SIT be honest? That is why we approached the court seeking a probe by a sitting judge."

"In the past, SITs were set up for the gangster Nayeem case, Intermediate question paper leaks, Miyapur land deals, and drugs. What happened to them? Did these SITs serve the cause of justice," Sanjay asked.