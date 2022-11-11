  
Pawan Kalyan meets PM, sees bright future for AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Nov 11, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2022, 7:14 am IST
City roads seen decked up with huge hoardings welcoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on the eve of the public meeting which would be addressed by him in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (P. Narasimha Murthy/DC)
VISAKHAPATNAM: In a significant development, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan had a 15-minute interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Eastern Naval Command area in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening.

The meeting assumes significance after TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu met Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada after the unruly incidents that marred the actor’s Jana Vani programme in Visakhapatnam on October 16.

Pawan Kalyan wanted all the parties opposed to YSRC to unite and give a new direction to the state politics, similar to the situation in 2014 when it ousted the Congress government.

After returning from the meeting, Pawan Kalyan told reporters that the meeting was important for the future of the state. The meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would usher in a better future for Andhra Pradesh, he said.

“In connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two day visit to Visakhapatnam, I got a call from the PMO two days ago and today I am meeting him after a long gap of eight years. It was in 2014 when I met him before the new government assumed power’’ Pawan said.

He said they met under special circumstances and the main motive behind this meeting was that the Prime Minister was interested to know all about the State and the welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

“He asked me all about the State and I explained to him whatever I knew. I am sure this meeting would bring in a better future for the state,” Pawan said.

Former MLA and BJP state vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said the meeting assumes importance since Pawan Kalyan explained the current situation prevailing under the rule of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Pawan might have also suggested to the Prime Minister the necessity of uniting all the Opposition parties.

Tags: actor pawan kalyan, pawan kalyan, visakhapatnam, narendra modi, eastern naval command, n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


