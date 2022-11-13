  
Nation Politics 12 Nov 2022 No 'free-passes ...
Nation, Politics

No 'free-passes' into politics, hard work for people is what counts: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 13, 2022, 12:03 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2022, 12:03 am IST
TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao speaks at an event at the BR Ambedkar Open University on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)
 TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao speaks at an event at the BR Ambedkar Open University on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday said that being born in a political family at best works as an ‘entry pass’ with a ‘one-time use limit. Ater that, anyone in politics has to fend for himself or herself through hard work for the people.

Rama Rao said, “To all those who talk about dynastic politics, I say this. We have our challenges, but dynasty is only an entry pass. When I contested from Sircilla the first time, I won by a whisker, a mere 171 votes. The second time, I won by a 54,000-vote margin, the third time by a 68,000-vote margin, and in the last elections I won by 89,000 votes. Had people of Siriclla thought I was useless, they would not have voted for me repeatedly.”

He said entry into politics could be of different kinds. “I may have come as KCR’s son, someone else might come because they ran a good successful business and have money. Who you are will help you with your entry pass into politics. But this entry pass is only good for the first election.” Rama Rao was speaking at an event at the BR Ambedkar Open University on Saturday.

He added: “After that, it is of no use, it is a one-time card. However great you may think you are, people have the wisdom to dump a non-performers. We have seen the likes of Indira Gandhi, and N.T. Rama Rao losing elections. And we are not greater than them in popularity.”

In the end, it is the individual's competence and hard work that determine whether such a person is able to win the trust of people and continue in politics, he said.

Rama Rao’s comments came in the wake of repeated charges from opposition party leaders that he owes his place in the state government because his father is the Chief Minister of the state.

...
Tags: kt rama rao, k chandrashekhar rao, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), br ambedkar open university
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telangana wants people-first politics, not family-first: PM Modi
TRS leader Arvind Alishetty leads 'Modi go back' protest

Latest From Nation

Rains will continue to lash coastal areas of Tirupati district during the next 48 hours. (DC Image/Representational)

Rains to continue for 48 hours over coastal Tirupati district

Akbaruddin Owaisi. (DC Image)

Akbar demands release of pending Aasara pension

Modi’s visit to Ramgundam has assumed importance in the changing political situation in Telangana. (DC Image)

Modi’s Ramagundam visit was a strategic move ahead of SCCL elections

A voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling station in Shimla district, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (PTI)

Himachal Pradesh records 65.92 pc turnout till 5 pm: EC provisional data



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Himachal Pradesh records 65.92 pc turnout till 5 pm: EC provisional data

A voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling station in Shimla district, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (PTI)

BJP eyes history, Cong tradition in high-stakes Himachal Pradesh poll on Saturday

For the ruling BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the campaign from the front (Photo: Twitter)

RJD and BJP manage to retain their respective seats in Bihar

RJD candidate Neelam Devi flashes victory sign after winning from Mokama assembly constituency, during the Bihar Assembly by-elections, in Patna (PTI Photo)

Pawan Kalyan meets PM, sees bright future for AP

City roads seen decked up with huge hoardings welcoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on the eve of the public meeting which would be addressed by him in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (P. Narasimha Murthy/DC)

BJP obstructing probe into MLAs poachgate case: Harish Rao

File photo of Finance minister T. Harish Rao.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->