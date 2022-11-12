  
Nation Politics 12 Nov 2022 Himachal Pradesh rec ...
Nation, Politics

Himachal Pradesh records 65.92 pc turnout till 5 pm: EC provisional data

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 12, 2022, 11:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2022, 11:48 pm IST
A voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling station in Shimla district, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (PTI)
 A voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling station in Shimla district, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (PTI)

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 65.92 per cent till 5 pm on Saturday, the Election Commission said, citing provisional polling figures for the state where the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in an aggressive fight.

Voting began at 8 am on a slow note but picked up as the day progressed and the sun warmed the winter chill. The assembly election is a crucial test for the BJP which is hoping to beat precedent and return to power while the Congress has urged voters to go by tradition of voting out the incumbent.

Only around five per cent polling was recorded in the first hour, while till 11 am, it was 19.98 per cent. It notched up to 37.19 per cent by 1 pm and 55.65 per cent till 3 pm.

Till 5 pm, a 65.92 per cent turnout was recorded, the Election Commission (EC) said.

The highest polling of 72.35 per cent was recorded in Sirmour district followed by 68.48 per cent in Solan and 67.67 per cent in Una and 67.5 per cent in Lahaul and Spiti.

The high-altitude district of Lahaul and Spiti had recorded 21.95 per cent, the lowest, till 1 pm, but polling was brisk as the sun came out.

Shillai recorded the highest 77 per cent turnout while Sarkaghat recorded the lowest 55.40 per cent, among the 68 assembly constituencies in the hill state, the poll panel said.

Seraj constituency in Mandi district from where Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is contesting and Sujanpur recorded 74 per cent polling, according to the provisional figures. Among the other constituencies, Anni recorded polling of 63.65 per cent, Arki 66 per cent, Churah 60.83 per cent and Dalhousie 63 per cent.

Chief Minister Thakur voted in Mandi along with his wife and daughters after offering prayers at a local temple, while Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh voted in Rampur.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader along with her son paid obeisance at the Shani temple in Shimla.

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and his son, and Union Minister Anurag Thakur voted in Hamirpur along with family members. Former Union minister Anand Sharma voted in Shimla while CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and his family voted in Haroli, from where he is contesting.

BJP president J P Nadda voted along with family members in Bilaspur, while former chief minister Shanta Kumar also cast his vote.

...
Tags: himachal pradesh election, election commission (ec)
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Rains will continue to lash coastal areas of Tirupati district during the next 48 hours. (DC Image/Representational)

Rains to continue for 48 hours over coastal Tirupati district

TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao speaks at an event at the BR Ambedkar Open University on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

No 'free-passes' into politics, hard work for people is what counts: KTR

Akbaruddin Owaisi. (DC Image)

Akbar demands release of pending Aasara pension

Modi’s visit to Ramgundam has assumed importance in the changing political situation in Telangana. (DC Image)

Modi’s Ramagundam visit was a strategic move ahead of SCCL elections



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP eyes history, Cong tradition in high-stakes Himachal Pradesh poll on Saturday

For the ruling BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the campaign from the front (Photo: Twitter)

RJD and BJP manage to retain their respective seats in Bihar

RJD candidate Neelam Devi flashes victory sign after winning from Mokama assembly constituency, during the Bihar Assembly by-elections, in Patna (PTI Photo)

Pawan Kalyan meets PM, sees bright future for AP

City roads seen decked up with huge hoardings welcoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on the eve of the public meeting which would be addressed by him in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (P. Narasimha Murthy/DC)

BJP obstructing probe into MLAs poachgate case: Harish Rao

File photo of Finance minister T. Harish Rao.

Bring BJP back to power in Himachal, appeals PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporter during his visit to Solan. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->