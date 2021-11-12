Nation Politics 12 Nov 2021 Scuffle between Cong ...
Nation, Politics

Scuffle between Congress, Akali Dal breaks out in Punjab Assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 12, 2021, 7:40 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2021, 7:40 am IST
A few legislators intervened to stop legislators of both parties from coming to blows
Reports said that in the ruckus, Navjot Singh Sidhu stood up for the CM and charged up to the MLAs, asking them to back off. (DC File Image)
 Reports said that in the ruckus, Navjot Singh Sidhu stood up for the CM and charged up to the MLAs, asking them to back off. (DC File Image)

Chandigarh: Punjab Assembly on Thursday witnessed some ugly scenes after a scuffle broke out between the MLAs of the ruling Congress and of the Opposition Akali Dal. Reports said that chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made personal remarks on Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia, after which Akali MLAs rushed to the Well of the House and stood in front of the chief minister and started making noise.

A few legislators intervened to stop legislators of both parties from coming to blows.

 

Rising tempers following the sharp remark by Mr Channi forced the Speaker to adjourn the House thrice.

Later, comments by Channi were expunged by the Speaker.

Attacking former CM Parkash Singh Badal, who was not present in the House, Mr Channi said, “He destroyed Punjab. Sukhbir Singh Badal appreciated the Union government when it abrogated Article 370 ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He did not vote against the move in the Parliament. I got this information through RTI. BJP thought they could do whatever they want with Punjab because the Akali Dal was with them and Sikhs are with them (Akalis). You were with them to let BJP and RSS capture Punjab. SAD is a gaddar (traitor) party of Punjab”.

 

“These people (SAD) destroyed youth of Punjab with drugs,” he added.

Reports said that in the ruckus, Navjot Singh Sidhu stood up for the CM and charged up to the MLAs, asking them to back off.  

A special Assembly session was called on Thursday to protest against the expansion of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab.

During his address, the CM spoke on a resolution against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for around a year now and targeted the Akali Dal. His personal comment on Mr Majithia irked SAD MLAs.

 

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution against the Centre's notification that extended the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force, calling it an "insult" to the state police and seeking its withdrawal.The House unanimously passed the resolution "rejecting" the Centre's order in the absence of the only two BJP MLAs.

The Union government had last month amended the BSF Act to authorise the border guarding force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

 

"Punjab police is a unique patriotic force which has contributed immensely in maintaining the unity and integrity of the country. As per the Constitution of India, maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government and for this purpose, the Government of Punjab is fully competent.

"The decision of extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km by the Union Government is an expression of distrust towards the state Police and people of Punjab. This is their insult too," the resolution stated.

 

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh opposed the resolution, saying that with neighbouring Pakistan using sophisticated technology and improvised drones with a range of as much as 30 km, it is important that the BSF gets more operational jurisdiction.

"The BSF like the Punjab Police is our own force and not any external or foreign force coming to occupy our land," he said in a statement here. — Agencies

...
Tags: punjab assembly, punjab pradesh congress committee, akali dal
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon


Horoscope 12 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A medic shows a vial of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine during its launch in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI/File)

India records 12,516 fresh Covid cases, active cases lowest in 267 days

Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rain, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Light to moderate rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: IMD

Visual from the incident. (Photo: Twitter/@SWRRLY)

Five coaches of Bengaluru-bound train derail in Tamil Nadu, no casualty reported

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC file photo)

Andhra Pradesh to kick-off drive to teach new words



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Centre restores MPLADS funds after COVID freeze, to dish out Rs.17,417 cr

The decision for restoration and continuation of MPLADS for the remaining part of financial year 2021-22 and up to financial year 2025-26 was taken during the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file photo)

Mamata takes over finance portfolio, Amit Mitra chief adviser

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court to consider hearing plea related to polls for Bengaluru civic body

The court was told that there was an urgency as the poll process had been stayed. (Photo: AP/Representational)

EC releases schedule of MLC polls under local bodies’ quota

The elections are necessitated due to the retirement of the sitting members. (Representational Photo: PTI)

BJP leader Rao says Brahmins, Baniyas are in his pockets; Congress seeks apology

BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->