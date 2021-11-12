Nation Politics 12 Nov 2021 Sachin Pilot meets S ...
Nation, Politics

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan

PTI
Published Nov 12, 2021, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2021, 2:27 pm IST
Pilot's meeting comes amid speculation over Cabinet reshuffle and organisation rejig in Rajasthan
Sachin Pilot arrives at 10, Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 Sachin Pilot arrives at 10, Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday met party chief Sonia Gandhi amid speculation over Cabinet reshuffle and organisation rejig in Rajasthan.

His meeting came a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Gandhi here and the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the political situation as well as the impending cabinet reshuffle in the state.

 

Speaking with reporters after meeting Gandhi, Pilot said, "Whatever the Congress party wants me to do, I am more than happy to do. In the last 20 years, whatever job has been assigned, I have done it diligently and now also whatever the party decides, what role I have...I am happy to do it."

"I am happy Mrs Gandhi took feedback from all of us. I think at the right time, AICC general secretary Mr (Ajay) Maken will take an appropriate decision viz-a-viz Rajasthan," the former deputy chief minister said.

A major reshuffle is on the cards in Rajasthan in the next few days and various modalities are being worked out by adopting the "one man, one post" formula while considering appointments in the cabinet, according to sources.

 

Pilot for long has been demanding that Cabinet expansion should happen and appointments to boards and corporations in the state be made soon. He has been asserting that Congress workers and leaders working closely with him for the party should be given their dues.

Pilot and the MLAs supporting him had revolted against Gehlot last year over his style of functioning, after which Pilot was removed from the posts of the state party chief and the Rajasthan deputy chief minister.

...
Tags: sachin pilot, sonia gandhi, rajasthan congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

US Consul General in Kolkata Melinda Pavek (far right) interacts with the participants at the American Center in Kolkata on Friday (Photo by US Consulate in Kolkata)

US programme for North East women entrepreneurs' empowerment starts in Kolkata

The temple will be opened again on December 30 for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage. The Makaravilakku is on January 14, 2022, and the temple will be closed on January 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

All set for annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple from November 16

The health authorities were quick to collect samples and sent them to NIV in Alappuzha for testing. (Twitter)

Norovirus cases confirmed in Kerala's Wayanad district

The petition further sought a direction that the courts, while awarding punishment for the offences against

SC to hear on Nov 22 plea seeking direction to Centre to deal with hate speech



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India hits out at China for village construction

India on Thursday slammed the reported construction of a border village by China in Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh that has been under Chinese occupation for more than 60 years. (PTI file photo)

TRS to hold dharna across Telangana state seeking paddy procurement by Centre

A file photo of TRS plenary at Hitex, Hyderabad. (Twitter)

Centre justifies Char Dham highway widening in SC

Hammering on the wider road infrastructure requirements of the armed forces for the movement of arms and equipment to the LAC, the A-G said the armed forces must be provided with all the 'technical, physical and financial support'. Representational Image. (PTI)

Indian National Cong should be renamed 'I Need Commission': BJP on new Rafale report

The Mediapart story says that

Centre restores MPLADS funds after COVID freeze, to dish out Rs.17,417 cr

The decision for restoration and continuation of MPLADS for the remaining part of financial year 2021-22 and up to financial year 2025-26 was taken during the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->