Need to figure out common minimum programme with Shiv Sena: Cong, NCP

Ahmed Patel said the Shiv Sena, which had contested the elections in alliance with the BJP, approached the Congress-NCP officially only on Monday, seeking support to form the next government. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: The Congress and NCP said on Tuesday evening that they had not taken any decision about supporting the Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra yet, but will hold further discussions.

At a joint press conference with Congress leaders, NCP president Sharad Pawar said the two parties will discuss and evolve a consensus on what should be the policies and programs if the Shiv Sena was to be supported.

The press conference was attended by Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Veugopal, deputed by the party president Sonia Gandhi to hold further talks with the NCP on the issue.

"We (Congress and NCP leaders) discussed the nitty gritty of a (possible) common minimum programme to ensure the government functions smoothly," he said. Policies and programs of the government will have to be finalised before making a claim to form government, Pawar added.

Ahmed Patel said the Shiv Sena, which had contested the elections in alliance with the BJP, approached the Congress-NCP formally only on Monday, seeking support.

No final decision can be taken about supporting the Sena without first formulating the common minimum program, Patel added.

He also condemned the imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra, saying his party was not given the chance to stake claim to form government.

The Shiv Sena on Monday suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government in Maharashtra with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

On Tuesday, Governor B K Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, recommending President's rule in the state which is facing a political impasse since the Assembly poll results of October 24; following which President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.