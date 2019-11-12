Nation Politics 12 Nov 2019 NCP, Cong to take de ...
Nation, Politics

NCP, Cong to take decision collectively: Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 12, 2019, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
Pawar said that the NCP has called a meeting of all its 54 MLAs on Tuesday.
As the Maharashtra crisis continue after the Shiv Sena failed to stake claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he would speak to Congress over the delay in government formation in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)
 As the Maharashtra crisis continue after the Shiv Sena failed to stake claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he would speak to Congress over the delay in government formation in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra crisis continue after the Shiv Sena failed to stake claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he would speak to Congress over the delay in government formation in Maharashtra.

Pawar’s nephew Tuesday held its ally Congress responsible for a delay in taking a decision regarding the alliance's support to Shiv Sena for the government formation in the state and said that a decision for the 'stability' in the state would be taken collectively.

 

"Congress and NCP fought elections together. That's why we should make the decision together. We waited for Congress’ letter yesterday. But we did not receive the letter by the evening. It was not right for us to give the letter. Whatever be the decision, there should be stability," NCP leader Ajit Pawar told reporters.

"From 10 am till 7:30 pm on Monday, our leaders including Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel were waiting for the letter. Shiv Sena had to submit the letter till 7:30 pm on Monday", Pawar added.

Pawar said that the NCP has called a meeting of all its 54 MLAs on Tuesday.

"We will make the decision and likewise the Congress should also take the decision," Pawar added.

The NCP chief also met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at Lilawati hospital on Tuesday. Raut was admitted to the hospital on Monday after he complained of chest pain.

Talking about forming government in Maharashtra, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, “NCP and Congress had pre-poll alliance, and final decision would be a collective decision. Our talks with NCP are on, and we would only move forward once discussions with them are done. Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji and Sharad Pawar ji too held discussion.”

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday evening asked NCP chief Sharad Pawar to indicate willingness and ability of his party, which finished third in the Assembly polls, to form the government in the state.

The development came after Shiv Sena, which was keen to have its chief minister in the state, did not get additional time from the Governor to submit letters of support from the NCP and the Congress.

Both the NCP and the Congress held meetings on Monday over the developments as the Shiv Sena expressed its desire to form a non-BJP government.

The NCP, however, made it clear that it would not take a decision without its ally Congress spelling out its position.

On Monday, the Congress Working Committee discussed the developments in Maharashtra and decided to have a meeting with its leaders from Maharashtra before taking a decision. At the end of deliberations, the party issued a statement which talked of further consultations with the NCP and made no mention of the Shiv Sena.

The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra Assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with the Shiv Sena on 50:50 seat sharing formula. The NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress has 44.

If the NCP gets support of Shiv Sena, which has 56 legislators, and Congress, it would easily cross the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member Assembly.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, ncp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Thousands of migratory birds of about ten species were found dead around Sambhar Lake, the country's largest inland saltwater lake near Jaipur, sending shock waves among locals and authorities. (Photo: ANI)

1,500 migratory birds found dead near Rajasthan's saltwater lake Sambhar

The animal rights activists have alleged that the club members had the other day after consuming liqour killed the cat, by hanging it, for fun. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Pregnant cat hanged to death in Kerala, case booked

Earlier in the morning, Sonia Gandhi again spoke to Pawar over telephone and asked her party leaders to meet Pawar in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

Sonia calls Pawar, authorises 3 senior leaders to hold talks with NCP

LJP leader and Paswan’s son Chirag tweeted on Tuesday that the party would release the first list of candidates by evening. In 2014, the LJP had contested only one seat and lost. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra debacle haunts BJP as Jharkhand allies act up



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)
 

5 best smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the latest in a long line of immensely popular value for money devices of the Redmi Note series.
 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Celebration of Ajay Devgn's 100th film: Kajol, SRK share 'Tanhaji' actor's journey

Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Download now: New WhatsApp privacy feature will safeguard your experience

The Facebook-owned messaging service is now swapping ‘Nobody’ for ‘My Contacts expect’ which gives a user additional control.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP's Anil Vij slams Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan, demands apology

Senior BJP leader Anil Vij on Monday slammed Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu for praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Kartarpur corridor inauguration ceremony and for allegedly seeking to present the Pakistani leadership on a higher pedestal than India's. (Photo: File)

'Wait and watch policy for BJP': Sudhir Mungantiwar on Maha govt formation

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar talks to reporters on Maharashstra crisis. (Photo: ANI)

AIADMK is super fast in gearing up for LB polls: D Jayakumar

D Jayakumar.

MK Stalin: DMK all set to face local body polls

MK Stalin.

India has potential to become USD 10 trillion economy in 10-15 years: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that with the talent India possesses, in 10-15 years we will become 10 trillion dollar economy. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham