Nation Politics 12 Nov 2019 Congress' top b ...
Nation, Politics

Congress' top brass arrives in Mumbai to meet Sharad Pawar

ANI
Published Nov 12, 2019, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2019, 6:10 pm IST
Yesterday, Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi spoke to NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the political crisis in the state.
NCP had said that it will take a decision on government formation in Maharashtra by Tuesday after holding consultations with its ally Congress. (Photo: ANI)
 NCP had said that it will take a decision on government formation in Maharashtra by Tuesday after holding consultations with its ally Congress. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal on Tuesday evening arrived in Mumbai to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the political fate of Maharashtra where the government formation is getting delayed.

Former Maharashtra chief minister, Ashok Chavan asserted the Congress party stands united with the NCP and a decision with regard to the formation of the government in the state will be taken after meeting of senior leaders on Tuesday.

 

Yesterday, Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi spoke to NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the political crisis in the state.

NCP had said that it will take a decision on government formation in Maharashtra by Tuesday after holding consultations with its ally Congress. The NCP finished on the third position in the assembly polls having won 54 seats.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena, today filed a plea in the Supreme Court against Governor Koshyari's decision not to extend the time given to it to prove its ability to form the government in the state.

The recommendation for President's Rule came even as the Governor had on Monday given time to the NCP till 8.30 pm on Tuesday to indicate the willingness and ability to form the government in Maharashtra.

The Governor had earlier given the same opportunity to the Shiv Sena, which finished second in the assembly polls but did not agree to its appeal to give additional time to produce letters of support.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, which got a majority in the Assembly elections, failed to form the government due to differences over power-sharing.

The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly polls with 105 seats in the results declared on October 24, declined to stake the claim to form the government.

 

 

...
Tags: mallikarjun kharge, ahmed patel, kc venugopal, sharad pawar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Three people -- V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu -- allegedly raped a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old girl in 2017. (Photo: Representational)

'Politically-influenced police officers submitted weak report in Walayar rape case'

Enthused by the Supreme Court verdict, the secretary of the trust, Kishore Kunal, had earlier announced here that the Patna-based religious body will contribute Rs 10 crore for the construction of a temple for Ram Lalla. (Photo: Representational)

Patna's Hanuman mandir to soon start kitchen for Ram temple devotees

According to the sources, there have been instances recorded by the local police and intelligence agencies where leaders of terror outfits have gone back to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) due to lack of ground support in the region. (Photo: Representational Image)

Massive combat ops in Kashmir by forces have broken backs of terrorist org

'This is unashamedly dishonest & politically motivated,' Surjewala said. (Photo: File)

Maha guv made 'mockery' of Constitutional process: Cong on Prez rule recommendation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4 Indian firms including Tata, Adani in race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy

The strategic partnership model envisages tie-up between Indian and foreign firms leading to the acquisition of niche technologies and setting up of modern production facilities in India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple is going to kill the iPhone, AR glasses are the next big thing

Apple has already integrated AR features in existing iPhones through apps that use the phone’s camera to measure object dimensions.
 

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)
 

5 best smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the latest in a long line of immensely popular value for money devices of the Redmi Note series.
 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong high command decided to form govt with JD(S), I didn't object: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said that opinions will be taken from all senior leaders in the party after which a decision will be taken regarding the distribution of tickets on remaining seven seats for by-elections. (Photo: File)

Asaduddin Owaisi 'has his own agenda': BJP leader on Ayodhya order remark

A complaint has been filed against the Hyderabad MP for his controversial remarks. (Photo: File)

Upgrade infrastructure for cancer treatment, make it affordable: Parl panel

A parliamentary panel has urged the government to upgrade the infrastructure for cancer treatment and make it affordable by enlarging the network of a leading healthcare institute, as it expressed concern over nearly two-thirds of the patients dying in the country. (Photo: File)

Sonia, Sharad Pawar talk Maharashtra govt, Shiv Sena waits

According to sources, if the Maharashtra Governor imposes President Rule in the state, Shiv Sena could approach Supreme Court. (Photo: File)

BJP's Anil Vij slams Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan, demands apology

Senior BJP leader Anil Vij on Monday slammed Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu for praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Kartarpur corridor inauguration ceremony and for allegedly seeking to present the Pakistani leadership on a higher pedestal than India's. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham