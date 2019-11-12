Nation Politics 12 Nov 2019 Cong high command de ...
Cong high command decided to form govt with JD(S), I didn't object: Siddaramaiah

ANI
He stated that the decision was taken to keep BJP away from forming the government in the state.
Siddaramaiah said that opinions will be taken from all senior leaders in the party after which a decision will be taken regarding the distribution of tickets on remaining seven seats for by-elections. (Photo: File)
 Siddaramaiah said that opinions will be taken from all senior leaders in the party after which a decision will be taken regarding the distribution of tickets on remaining seven seats for by-elections. (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Senior leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the Congress high command decided to form government in Karnataka with the Janata Dal (Secular) to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party away from power.

Siddaramaiah said that since it was the decision of the party high command, he did not go against it.

 

"(Former prime minister) HD Deve Gowda has said that Siddaramaiah did not agree to make Mallikarjun Kharge Chief Minister which is false and baseless allegation. Nobody asked me for my opinion," Siddaramaiah said here.

"(Congress) high command decided to form the government in coalition with JDS. Later they asked me, I did not object as it was high command decision. I was not there in the meeting when high command and Deve Gowda decided to form the government together," he added.

He stated that the decision was taken to keep BJP away from forming the government in the state.

"I know only this much. I know nothing else," he said.

Siddaramaiah said that opinions will be taken from all senior leaders in the party after which a decision will be taken regarding the distribution of tickets on remaining seven seats for by-elections.

While criticizing the BJP, Siddaramaiah said, "BJP have money, they can do anything they want. BJP people are famous for back door and unholy politics."

 

...
