TRS seeks Gujarati vote as samaj joins pink party

Women are seen in a cheerful mood during caretaker IT minister KT Rama Rao’s meeting with Gujarati community at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. (Photo: Gandhi)

Hyderabad: Caretaker IT and Municipal Administration minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday urged Gujarati industrialists and businessmen to ask their employees working in their units and business houses to vote for the TRS.

He was addressing the members of All Gujarati Samaj who joined the TRS at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday.

The caretaker minister said that the Gujaratis supporting the TRS was as good sign as they always elude from politics.

He said that there were no regional disparities during the TRS rule and also there will not be any discrimination in extending the welfare schemes to needy Gujaratis living in TS.

While emphasising there has not been a single incident of regional disturbance during the TRS reign, he said that Telangana stood an example in the country in maintaining law and order and there was not even four-minute curfew in the state during the four years ruling of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Stating that the Command Control Centre will soon become operational, the minister said that the centre will function as a role model for all other states in the country.

He said that already five lakh CC TV cameras have been installed in the city and another five lakh cameras will be installed in the near future.

The caretaker minister assured the Gujarati community that the their problems will be resolved after the TRS comes to power He said that through the I Pass, the government has given 8,000 clearances and provided direct and indirect employment to five lakh people.

After the introduction of the I Pass system, he said, “Lena-dena band hogaya” (demanding and accepting bribe has ended) and the I-Pass system is working in the state better than Gujarat.

Referring to the request of Gujaratis for government support to schools and other institutions run under various Gujarati Samajs, he said that the government had already taken the decision to waive property tax for schools under charities and trusts. Earlier in the day, while participating in the Minorities Ashirwada Sabha at Kondapur, Mr Rama Rao said the Chief Minister was committed to the welfare of minorities.

The minister noted that the state government has launched 206 residential schools for minorities.