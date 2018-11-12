search on deccanchronicle.com
KCR reassures Gajwel of unmatched development

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Nov 12, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2018, 1:24 am IST
He was addressing more than 15, 000 people of his constituency at his farmhouse in Erravelli near Gajwel town of Medak district.
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Promising the people of Gajwel that he would spare some more time after regaining power in the elections, TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said as MLA he remained unfazed and was committed to serve the people of the constituency.

Following criticism that he was not sparing the time for people of his own constituency, Mr Rao reasoned that as his role had changed and as Chief Minister  he had to take care of all 31 districts in the state.

 

Mr Rao announced that he would start his election tours after filing the nomination on November 14.

Maintaining that the situation in the constituency was far better than the past, the chief minister assured that the development would not stop here and it would go further to make his segment self-sufficient.

Stating that problems would remain till human beings were in existence on the globe, Mr. Rao said that even in a developed country like America, people had some issues. He said that his endeavor was that every person who was 18 years should have a house.

Stressing the need for having a railway line from Gajwel to Karimnagar, he said that railway connectivity would boost the development of Gajwel.

Announcing that his next target was elimination of poverty, he said  “If we work with conviction and commitment it would not be difficult for us to make the constituency self-sufficient. In the future, people from across the country would consider it as a role model for development.”

Promising an underground drainage system for the state, Mr. Rao said that the pilot project would start from Gajwel in the coming days. Mr. Rao, who is confident of coming to power in the state after December 12, said that food processing units would be established in Gajwel in which women would given priority.

Stating that the “Kanti Velugu” scheme had been giving good results, Mr. Rao said that the idea for the scheme was not generated in America, but that it had come to his mind while he was in his farmhouse.

Claiming that the Rythu Bandhu Scheme has been put in place by breaking all tradition and convictions of previous governments, according to him, the previous chief ministers had not planned this kind of scheme as they did not know about agriculture. He said that the state had achieved 17.17 per cent growth rate but that was not easy as there were tremendous efforts behind that success.

While explaining the need for following the election code to his party workers, Mr. Rao said that he would file his nomination accompanied by 10 leaders and asked people from his constituency not to come in scores for his nomination.

